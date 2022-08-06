Wells Fargo: Digital assets are an “innovation on par with the internet, cars, and electricity”

Read on cryptoslate.com
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
cryptoslate.com
Circle to ‘fully and solely support Ethereum PoS’
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has revealed that it would fully support the Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-stake (PoS) chain post-merge. According to an Aug. 9 blog post, the stablecoin issuer was looking forward to “the future scaling opportunities (the Merge) unlocks as well as the reduced energy consumption profile of the network.”
cryptoslate.com
Sphere 3D Bitcoin production remains flat in July amid US customs problems, crypto winter
Carbon-free mining company Sphere 3D‘s July 2022 report showed that it managed to keep up with its usual performance in July even though the 4,000 new mining rigs were held back in the U.S. customs during the winter market, where mining companies have been taking significant hits. The company...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
Tensions with U.S. spur Chinese buying of chipmaking stocks
SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington.
Equifax issued wrong credit scores for millions of consumers
Credit giant Equifax sent lenders incorrect credit scores for millions of consumers this spring, in a technology snafu with major real-world impact.In certain cases the errors were significant enough — the differential was at least 25 points for around 300,000 consumers — that some would-be borrowers may have been wrongfully denied credit, the company said in a statement.Shares fell about 2% Tuesday on the report and were down nearly 5% and shortly after the open Wednesday.The problem occurred because of a "coding issue" when making a change to one of Equifax's servers, according to the company, which said the issue...
China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
thecentersquare.com
Fed president warns inflation 'higher than we expect,' spreading nationwide
(The Center Square) – The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis warns that the current rate of inflation is “very concerning” and “higher than we expect” and is spreading across the country. Fed branch President Neel Kashkari told CBS News’ “Face The Nation”...
cryptoslate.com
Curve Finance front end UI compromised in DNS hack – users advised not to interact
Samczsun, a researcher at Paradigm, is reporting that the Curve Finance front end has been compromised, with over $500k stolen within a matter of minutes. The official Curve Finance Twitter has confirmed the news stating:. The founder of Rotkiapp, Lefteris Karapetsas, theorized that “It’s DNS spoofing. Cloned the site, made...
cryptoslate.com
Mining firm Bit Digital grows Ethereum holdings 594% sequentially in July ahead of Merge
New York-based mining firm Bit Digital grew its Ethereum (ETH) holdings by around 594% in July 2022, compared to June, according to its unaudited production update published on August 8. The firm increased its holdings from 313.6 ETH in June to 2,176.9 ETH in July. Consequently, the value of its...
Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VERX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
cryptoslate.com
Everdome Secures US$10 million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 9th August, 2022, Chainwire — Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, has announced that GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a Bahamian-based,...
FOXBusiness
Housing industry insider warns US is in a housing affordability 'crisis'
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard warned on Wednesday that the United States is currently in a housing affordability "crisis" caused by a supply shortage. Speaking on "Varney & Co." he added that the housing market in his sector is "definitely" experiencing a slowdown. "We are seeing reductions...
cryptoslate.com
Singapore-based Hodlnaut freezes customer accounts, drops license application
Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced a freeze on withdrawals citing declining market conditions. Holdnaut added that it has withdrawn its license application from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). With this move, Hodlnaut may no longer offer digital payment token (DPT) services in the Asian region. In the meantime,...
cryptoslate.com
Research: The market is ripe with signs of capitulation, but Bitcoin is holding its ground
Bitcoin’s price has been glued to the low $20,000 levels for a while now, showing little or no sign of any major upward movement in the near future. The market has been sporadically showing signs of capitulation with a lack of optimism for a bull reversal in the coming weeks.
