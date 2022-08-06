Wells Fargo: Digital assets are an “innovation on par with the internet, cars, and electricity”

Credit giant Equifax sent lenders incorrect credit scores for millions of consumers this spring, in a technology snafu with major real-world impact.In certain cases the errors were significant enough — the differential was at least 25 points for around 300,000 consumers — that some would-be borrowers may have been wrongfully denied credit, the company said in a statement.Shares fell about 2% Tuesday on the report and were down nearly 5% and shortly after the open Wednesday.The problem occurred because of a "coding issue" when making a change to one of Equifax's servers, according to the company, which said the issue...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 5 DAYS AGO