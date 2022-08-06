ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wells Fargo: Digital assets are an “innovation on par with the internet, cars, and electricity”

By Liam 'Akiba' Wright
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cryptoslate.com

Comments / 1

Related
u.today

Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
Mother Jones

A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Circle to ‘fully and solely support Ethereum PoS’

USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has revealed that it would fully support the Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-stake (PoS) chain post-merge. According to an Aug. 9 blog post, the stablecoin issuer was looking forward to “the future scaling opportunities (the Merge) unlocks as well as the reduced energy consumption profile of the network.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Digital Asset#Vehicles#Innovation#Smart Contract#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Cryptoslate
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
CBS Sacramento

Equifax issued wrong credit scores for millions of consumers

Credit giant Equifax sent lenders incorrect credit scores for millions of consumers this spring, in a technology snafu with major real-world impact.In certain cases the errors were significant enough — the differential was at least 25 points for around 300,000 consumers — that some would-be borrowers may have been wrongfully denied credit, the company said in a statement.Shares fell about 2% Tuesday on the report and were down nearly 5% and shortly after the open Wednesday.The problem occurred because of a "coding issue" when making a change to one of Equifax's servers, according to the company, which said the issue...
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Fed president warns inflation 'higher than we expect,' spreading nationwide

(The Center Square) – The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis warns that the current rate of inflation is “very concerning” and “higher than we expect” and is spreading across the country. Fed branch President Neel Kashkari told CBS News’ “Face The Nation”...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Curve Finance front end UI compromised in DNS hack – users advised not to interact

Samczsun, a researcher at Paradigm, is reporting that the Curve Finance front end has been compromised, with over $500k stolen within a matter of minutes. The official Curve Finance Twitter has confirmed the news stating:. The founder of Rotkiapp, Lefteris Karapetsas, theorized that “It’s DNS spoofing. Cloned the site, made...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Everdome Secures US$10 million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 9th August, 2022, Chainwire — Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, has announced that GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a Bahamian-based,...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Housing industry insider warns US is in a housing affordability 'crisis'

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard warned on Wednesday that the United States is currently in a housing affordability "crisis" caused by a supply shortage. Speaking on "Varney & Co." he added that the housing market in his sector is "definitely" experiencing a slowdown. "We are seeing reductions...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Singapore-based Hodlnaut freezes customer accounts, drops license application

Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced a freeze on withdrawals citing declining market conditions. Holdnaut added that it has withdrawn its license application from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). With this move, Hodlnaut may no longer offer digital payment token (DPT) services in the Asian region. In the meantime,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy