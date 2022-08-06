Read on county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/8/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Monday, Aug. 8:. At 7:09 a.m. to the 900 block of North Gurley Avenue for the report of an automatic fire alarm activation. Fire department resources were cancelled prior to arriving on scene. At 10:31 a.m....
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Aug. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Intoxication, Aug. 8, Green Avenue, GPD. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man for intoxication...
gillettewy.gov
Campbell County's Most Wanted- August 8, 2022
Below is latest edition of Campbell County's Most Wanted. Please call or text (307) 228-4276 if you have any information related to any of these individuals. You may remain anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 reward.
Ninth Street in Gillette to undergo street repairs Aug. 10 to 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ninth Street, from South Douglas Highway through Green Avenue, will be closed tomorrow through Aug. 19 to westbound traffic due to street repairs and asphalt patching, according to a City of Gillette street closure form County 17 received today. Westbound traffic will be directed to go...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 8
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
6,793-acre Fish Fire expected to be fully contained in Wyoming by Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire south of Sundance has burned an estimated 6,793 acres, and containment of the fire has increased to 96%, according to a Monday morning update from Fish Fire Information. 251 personnel remain assigned to the fire. “Two Divisions remain on the line, mopping up...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Family fight, Aug. 6, Prairieview Drive, Wright, CCSO. Deputies responded to a report...
National average gas price falls for 8th week; Campbell County average falls to $3.65
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Consumers continue to see falling gas prices at the pump as the U.S. average has fallen for the eighth consecutive week. The national average on Monday is down 16 cents from a week ago to $4.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports from across the U.S. The national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago but remains 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.
Wright Town Hall to host candidate forum tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wright Town Hall, at 395 Lariat Way in Wright, will host an event tonight for locals to meet election candidates. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The forum begins at 6 p.m. An announcement flier indicates candidates for Wright Town Mayor, Wright Town Council, House District 3,...
2022 Youth Livestock Sale Today!
It’s here! The 2022 Youth Livestock Sale is today, Sunday, Aug. 7. Registration for the sale begins at 11:30 a.m. with the sale to follow at 1 p.m. As in past years, the sale is offering a free buyers appreciation dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Our county...
Gillette engineer: Monte Vista closure extends to Sept. 2 for asphalt
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette has extended through Sept. 2 its closure of Monte Vista Lane from Butler Spaeth Road through Overland Trail. City of Gillette Civil Engineer Nick Marty said Friday that the city extended the closure until the contractor’s paving subcontractor replaces the asphalt. While DRM has a subcontractor under contract, paving isn’t done yet, Marty said.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
