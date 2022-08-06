ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier National Park Bridge Restoration Project Update

By Glacier National Park News Release
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Glacier National Park News Release:

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [August 5, 2022] – In a July press release Glacier National Park announced a construction project to rehabilitate 13 bridges throughout the park. Since then, work has begun on the Anaconda, Camas, and Dutch Creek Bridges located on the Inside North Fork Road.

The Inside North Fork Road is managed for a rustic experience and is currently open to vehicles in certain sections and provides pedestrian, bicycle, and emergency vehicular access in other sections. The vehicle closure for the Inside North Fork Road is currently from Logging Creek to Rocky Point.

The excavation of a deep trench on the side of the Dutch Creek Bridge is expected to make the bridge impassible for pedestrians and bicyclists from August 8 through 10. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still have access to the areas leading up to the bridge from the north and south.

The Fish Creek Bridge located in the campground next to the amphitheater loop will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on September 6, 2022, after Fish Creek Campground closes for the year.

The Appistoki Creek Bridge will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on September 26, 2022.

Work on the Kinlta, Ford, Akokala, Bowman, Quartz and Logging Creek bridges is expected to take place in the summer of 2023.

The North Fork Bridge, located on the north end of Camas Road, and the Lee Creek Bridge, located along Chief Mountain Highway, are also part of the rehabilitation project. That work will take place in 2022 or 2023. Construction at all bridges will conclude for the season no later than November 14, 2022.

#Construction Project#North And South#Urban Construction#Dutch#The Dutch Creek Bridge#The Fish Creek Bridge#The North Fork Bridge
