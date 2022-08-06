ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Athens City Council rejects local abortion ban, moves decision to ballot

By Alisha Tagert
ketk.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.ketk.com

Comments / 0

Related
livability.com

New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region

A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
Athens, TX
Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Athens, TX
City
Plainview, TX
livability.com

New Development Creates a Luxury Vacation Destination in East Texas

High Hill Development near Tyler, Texas, offers high aesthetic. If you enjoy relaxing at the beach or the beauty and sophistication of California’s wine country, you’ll love High Hill Development, the new master-planned community of vacation homes in Arp, a community in Smith County about 20 miles southeast of Tyler.
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: ProCare Therapy in Arp needs a Visually Impaired Teacher

* Visually Impaired Teacher Licensure (Required) * 3-5 years school-setting experience (Required) * 1-2 years Virtual Teaching Experience (Required) * Ability to pass a technical screening (Required) * Complies with school, state, and federal policies and procedures. Background Check, Fingerprint Clearance, and Drug Screening Required. Position Type: Contract 1099 Telehealth...
ARP, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

City Expands Plans On Corsicana 175th Celebration

Last month, the City of Corsicana announced plans of its year-long celebration of 175 years of Corsicana history. While presenting an overview of things to come starting with the annual tree lighting on Nov. 17, I sat down with Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell on July 28 to see what else is in store for the anniversary event.
CORSICANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine VA clinic relocating to new site

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) announced Friday that its Palestine Clinic will be relocated by the end of the month. According to a press release, the clinic will relocate from its current location at 2000 TX-256 Loop to the new location of 300 Willow Creek PKY Suite 100. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Local News#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Athens City Council#Ketk Mobil
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Mineola Fire Department

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Mineola Fire Department for helping the community during our KETK Gives Back segment on Friday. Fire Chief David Madson is very proud of his firefighters. ” (I’m) very proud, super bunch of firefighters. That’s all you can say,” he said.
MINEOLA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
CORSICANA, TX
fox44news.com

Dope found sold through Fairfield businesses

FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-month investigation reveals the trafficking of illegal substances being sold through three stores in Freestone County. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it ran three simultaneous search warrants Friday afternoon on three Fairfield businesses. The Sheriff’s Office says these warrants were issued following an approximate two-month investigation.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
101.5 KNUE

Let’s Eat! Jacksonville, TX Locals Discuss Best Restaurant Around Town

There is something so charming about the town of Jacksonville, Texas. According to a 2020 U.S. census the population is right around 14,000 people but the restaurants this small East Texas town offers would measure up to any other bigger town in Texas. And when you look at all the options in Jacksonville, Texas you have lots of delicious options to choose from. Recently, there were locals discussing their favorite restaurants in Jacksonville, Texas so I had to share those answers with you.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Off ramp of Toll 49 closed due to overturned 18-wheeler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 is closed due to overturned 18-wheeler. The exit for 110 is blocked. Several ambulances and firetrucks from Lindale are currently on the scene. Officials on the scene have not confirmed any injuries at this time.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy