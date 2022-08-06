Athens City Council rejects local abortion ban, moves decision to ballot

Read on www.ketk.com
Smith County commissioners vote to propose lowering tax rate
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously to propose lowering the tax rate by half a cent. The proposed rate for the fiscal year 2023 would go down from 33.5 cents to 33 cents per $100 valuation. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the commissioners court will hold a public […]
Henderson County is drier than 90% of Texas, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire agencies fought a 42-acre grass fire in the 15300 block of County Road 2500 Saturday. Firefighters were able to save a barn through their efforts. This is just one of several similar fires firefighters have been called to in the past week. The fire started when a vehicle […]
livability.com
New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region
A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"
Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. "The minimum wage in Texas hasn't gone up a single penny in 13 years. That changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke.
livability.com
New Development Creates a Luxury Vacation Destination in East Texas
High Hill Development near Tyler, Texas, offers high aesthetic. If you enjoy relaxing at the beach or the beauty and sophistication of California’s wine country, you’ll love High Hill Development, the new master-planned community of vacation homes in Arp, a community in Smith County about 20 miles southeast of Tyler.
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: ProCare Therapy in Arp needs a Visually Impaired Teacher
* Visually Impaired Teacher Licensure (Required) * 3-5 years school-setting experience (Required) * 1-2 years Virtual Teaching Experience (Required) * Ability to pass a technical screening (Required) * Complies with school, state, and federal policies and procedures. Background Check, Fingerprint Clearance, and Drug Screening Required. Position Type: Contract 1099 Telehealth...
navarrocountygazette.com
City Expands Plans On Corsicana 175th Celebration
Last month, the City of Corsicana announced plans of its year-long celebration of 175 years of Corsicana history. While presenting an overview of things to come starting with the annual tree lighting on Nov. 17, I sat down with Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell on July 28 to see what else is in store for the anniversary event.
Palestine VA clinic relocating to new site
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) announced Friday that its Palestine Clinic will be relocated by the end of the month. According to a press release, the clinic will relocate from its current location at 2000 TX-256 Loop to the new location of 300 Willow Creek PKY Suite 100. […]
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Mineola Fire Department
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Mineola Fire Department for helping the community during our KETK Gives Back segment on Friday. Fire Chief David Madson is very proud of his firefighters. ” (I’m) very proud, super bunch of firefighters. That’s all you can say,” he said.
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals in Kilgore is looking for an Oil and Gas Accounting Specialist
– Significant accounting background needed. – Hours are Monday – Friday 8-5. Express Employment Professionals offers immediate benefits:
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
fox44news.com
Dope found sold through Fairfield businesses
FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-month investigation reveals the trafficking of illegal substances being sold through three stores in Freestone County. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it ran three simultaneous search warrants Friday afternoon on three Fairfield businesses. The Sheriff’s Office says these warrants were issued following an approximate two-month investigation.
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
Let’s Eat! Jacksonville, TX Locals Discuss Best Restaurant Around Town
There is something so charming about the town of Jacksonville, Texas. According to a 2020 U.S. census the population is right around 14,000 people but the restaurants this small East Texas town offers would measure up to any other bigger town in Texas. And when you look at all the options in Jacksonville, Texas you have lots of delicious options to choose from. Recently, there were locals discussing their favorite restaurants in Jacksonville, Texas so I had to share those answers with you.
‘Never seen a bond this high:’ Suspended Smith County Constable’s lawyer discusses $1 million bond
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been set for Sept. 19 on his theft of property by a public servant and official oppression cases. Traylor-Harris’s attorney, Andrew Dammann, said usually his clients are given some leniency by the courts, but this time […]
2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
Boats being picked up from dock as Lake Palestine levels decrease amid drought
FLINT, Texas (KETK) — The triple-digit temperatures have lake levels dipping below normal and causing safety issues for boaters and swimmers. With the lack of rainfall in East Texas, the water level at Lake Palestine as of Sunday sits at two feet below normal. “Unfortunately, with the water levels being so low, it’s one of […]
Mobile home, structure destroyed in East Texas early morning fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two structures were destroyed in a morning fire on Friday in East Texas. Firefighters with the Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Key Ranch Road in Trinidad around 1:02 a.m. They arrived with their engine 1, command 1 and tanker 2. The two structures that were damaged […]
ketk.com
Off ramp of Toll 49 closed due to overturned 18-wheeler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 is closed due to overturned 18-wheeler. The exit for 110 is blocked. Several ambulances and firetrucks from Lindale are currently on the scene. Officials on the scene have not confirmed any injuries at this time.
1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
