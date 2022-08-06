ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Neighbor thought Anne Heche ‘was burned up and gone’ while trapped inside fiery car

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Anne Heche was literally going up in flames after crashing her blue Mini Cooper into a home in Los Angeles , a witness told The Post.

“I was convinced she was burned up and gone,” David Manpearl, who lives nearby and was the first person on the scene, told The Post on Saturday. “I couldn’t imagine anyone surviving that.”

Miraculously, Heche, 53, survived the Friday morning crash, as did the occupant of the house she destroyed, who had left the living room with her pets and moved to a side room just moments before Heche plowed her car into the home.

After trying to reach her inside the fiery wreck, Manpearl said he watched helplessly as Heche, who was trapped, appeared to burn alive before firefighters arrived.

Manpearl, 58, a software engineer, was at his home in the Mar Vista neighborhood just north of Venice when he was shocked to see a car hurtling at a high speed what he said is a very narrow street.

Anne Heche’s wrecked mini towed away from Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista, Los Angeles.
BACKGRID

Home security footage obtained by a local CBS station showed a blue car recklessly speeding through a suburban-style community before the crash.

The nightmarish incident began unfolding a few minutes earlier, as Heche drove through a Mar Vista apartment complex and slammed into a garage door. Bystanders tried to get the “Donnie Brasco” actress out of the vehicle, but she backed up, drove off and went careening down Preston Way where she then veered into a small home, authorities said.

“My first thought was that it was a car malfunction or that there was some sort of medical issue,” Manpearl said of the speeding car. “The car was going three times faster than it should have been. She blew through three intersections. There was no turning or swerving or braking or skid marks.”

Despite the scary incident, Heche is expected to “pull through.”
Fox 11

Manpearl heard the impact a few seconds after the car sped by, and went to the nearby scene, where he said Heche’s car had smashed through the front of the house and had landed about 50 feet in toward the back of the home.

The resident, 52, who Manpearl said was renting the home, was wandering in the wreckage and asked him for help getting her two dogs and tortoise out of the house, he said. The resident could not immediately be reached.

There was so much wreckage, Manpearl couldn’t tell if the driver was a man or a woman, he said.

The remains of Heche’s car after the wreck.
BACKGRID

He managed to open the back doors of the car and crawl partway inside, asking Heche if she was all right and if she could lift her hand up. She said no in both instances, he recalled.

Minutes after trying to reach Heche, Manpearl saw a “curtain of fire” rising from the bottom of the vehicle which eventually engulfed the car with Heche sitting upright in the driver’s seat, unable to get out.

Neighbor David Manpearl was the first on the scene.
Facebook/David Manpearl

“The fire just got bigger and bigger while she was sitting there stuck in the car,” Manpearl said. “The flames were licking the ceiling of the car and just closing in on her. I thought she was lost.”

Manpearl and two neighbors tried to use garden hoses and a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, to no avail.

“I had to back out of there because I was starting not to be able to breathe from the smoke,” he said.

Manpearl said he worries for the resident as much as Heche, since the resident lost nearly everything in the fiery wreck.

“The firefighters brought out a few things for her, some medication and some files,” he said. “Everything was smoke-damaged. Every inch of that house was ruined. Her life has been upended. She was only a renter with limited renter’s insurance.”

The resident stayed at Manpearl’s home with her pets yesterday, until friends came to take her, he said.

Manpearl said he thought Heche “was burned up and gone.”
YouTube
The wreckage of the crash site at the $1 million dollar, two-bedroom home in Mar Vista.
MEGA

The actress — who was intubated with serious burns in a nearby hospital — was expected to “pull through ,” her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, said in a statement.

Los Angeles, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person killed in Colusa County plane crash

COLUSA COUNTY - A plane has crashed in Colusa County, killing one person on board. According to the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, the plane went down near McDermott Road near the edge of Colusa and Glenn counties. The pilot of the plane was killed in the crash. There's no word from authorities on whether anyone else was on the plane at the time. Details about the type of plane and where it was headed have not been released.Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
