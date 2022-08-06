Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend

Read on kfoxtv.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
Las Cruces church closes El Paso resettlement agency, keeps Las Cruces one open
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
HSI El Paso assists New Mexico police track down 'primary suspect' in killing of 4 Muslim
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team in El Paso said they assisted Albuquerque police and New Mexico State Police with the capture of a “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men. Police Chief Harold Medina made the announcement on Twitter,...
'Somebody comes and ruins it': Vehicles vandalized in Lower Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. KFOX14 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
El Paso police warn parents, teens about house parties advertised on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department issued an "urgent message" Monday about house parties that are being promoted on social media. El Paso police say numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these house parties, also known as mansion parties, some of which resulted in death.
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
Las Cruces police explain why armed robbery suspect walked out of El Paso hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
El Paso philanthropist dies
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
Areas in west El Paso, Las Cruces see hail, rain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some areas in west El Paso and Las Cruces saw rain and hail Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canutillo, Santa Teresa, and La Union until 5:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide
EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say no foul play in death of man found in arroyo
UPDATE: EL Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in an arroyo. At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Las Cruces police were sent out to investigate a report of an unattended death in an arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near […]
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
El Paso groups petition for voter approval for UMC’s $345 million proposal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso organizations started a petition drive to require University Medical Center to place its recent $345 million proposal on a ballot for voter approval. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso hospital district leaders, which includes UMC, are asking for about $345.7 million dollars worth of certificates of […]
EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue to investigate what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park […]
Police investigate incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
