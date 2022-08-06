Read on www.markerzone.com
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
BOSTON BRUINS AGREE TO ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH NEWLY ACQUIRED FORWARD PAVEL ZACHA
The Boston Bruins are reportedly signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract extension with Pavel Zacha, per PuckPedia:. Pavel Zacha was a sixth-overall pick of the New Jersey Devils and recently acquired by the Bruins in exchange for F Erik Haula. In 386 games for the Devils, Zacha totaled 179 points with a -66 rating. Capable of playing both center and on the wing, Zacha and the Bruins could be a great fit for each other. Boston's offense really struggled to score at times last season, and Zacha scored at a great 5v5 rate considering the team he was on for his entire career. Surrounded by the Bruins' talented forwards, I wouldn't be surprised if he took a serious step in 2022-23.
NY RANGERS PLAYERS SPEAK ON TROUBA'S CAPTAINCY ANNOUNCEMENT
The New York Rangers today announced that Jacob Trouba is the 28th captain in team history, a role most previously held by Ryan McDonagh in 2018:. The New York Rangers are the biggest NHL team by market cap and the most iconic team not in Canada. The fact that their captaincy has been vacant since 2018 speaks volumes on the seriousness with which the organization considers the role. Trouba, a tower of terror on the back end, is honestly a great choice to lead this group. The new captain spoke following the announcement:
NATHAN MACKINNON IS REPORTEDLY SEEKING TO BE THE NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
According to Adrian Dater of CHN, Nathan MacKinnon is reportedly seeking to become the highest paid player in the NHL. MacKinnon plays on a discount $6.3 million dollar deal right now, and having been among the NHL's best for the last few seasons, he is due for a major raise.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS INK NICOLAS ROY TO A FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION AFTER BREAKOUT YEAR
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today they have re-signed F Nicolas Roy to a five-year, $15 million ($3M AAV) contract extension:. Nicolas Roy was a fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade that saw Erik Haula shipped to Carolina in exchange. In 156 games with Vegas, Roy has managed 64 points, and in 2021-22 he scored a career-best 39 points in 78 games.
ARIZONA COYOTES AND F LAWSON CROUSE AGREE TO CONSIDERABLE FIVE YEAR EXTENSION
The Arizona Coyotes announced this morning that the club has agreed to terms on a five-year, $21.5 million ($4.3M AAV) contract extension with F Lawson Crouse:. Drafted in 2015, Lawson Crouse was a first-round pick of the Florida Panthers but never dressed for them. He was traded to Arizona in the summer of 2016 along with Dave Bolland in exchange for two draft picks.
NEW YORK RANGERS NAME CAPTAIN FOR 2022-23
Spending an entire season without a captain is kind of a jabroni move, in my opinion. I've always disliked when coaches opt to not name one, just never sat right with me. Per Kevin Weekes, the New York Rangers, who spent all of 2021-22 without one, are naming Jacob Trouba their next captain:
CANADIENS PROSPECT NAMED CAPTAIN FOR CZECHIA AT 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
Hours before their first game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton (Alberta), Team Czechia has named its leadership group for the tournament. Montreal Canadiens 2020 second round pick Jan Mysak will wear the 'C' for the Czechs, while Columbus Blue Jackets 2022 first round pick David Jiricek and Columbus Blue Jackets 2021 third round Stanislav Svozil have been named assistant captains.
VICTOR HEDMAN AND ONDREJ PALAT BECOME NEWEST INVESTORS IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL CLUB PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
New Jersey Devils forward Ondrej Palat and Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman are apart of an investor group that have paid $4.8 million USD for a 20% stake in English football club Plymouth Argyle. "I have been a football fan my entire life and I am very excited to...
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU SIGNS A FAN'S MATTHEW TKACHUK TRADING CARD
Sports play host to all sorts of savagery, it is one of the best parts of sports to be honest. Recently, Jonathan Huberdeau was traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk in one of the biggest trades in recent memory. One fan caught Huberdeau this summer, and...
GREG PATERYN RETIRES FROM HOCKEY, JOINS PENGUINS AS PROFESSIONAL SCOUT
After parts of nine seasons in the National Hockey League with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks, defenceman Greg Pateryn is hanging up the skates and has been hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a professional scout. "Pateryn, 32, joins...
NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI
In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we are almost done the first of four divisions, the Atlantic Division. Last up, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
LOGAN COOLEY INTENDS TO TURN PRO FOLLOWING 2022-23 SEASON WITH UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA
Arizona Coyotes third overall pick Logan Cooley will represent the United States at the World Juniors this week and at the conclusion of the tournament, he'll head to the University of Minnesota for his first season in the NCAA. But don't expect him to be there for very long. In...
HURRICANES, NECAS AGREE TO SHORT-TERM CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Carolina Hurricanes and young forward Martin Necas have agreed to a short-term deal that will keep him in Carolina for a bit longer. The contract is reportedly a two-year, $6 million ($3 million AAV) deal, that will work as a bridge deal. Necas had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 78 games last season, and has the potential to be an everyday top-six forward.
FORMER CANADIENS PROSPECT DANIEL AUDETTE TERMINATES KHL CONTRACT DUE TO PARENTS WISHES
Former Montreal Canadiens prospect Daniel Audette has been playing in Europe since 2020 after five years in the American Hockey League. The 2014 fifth round pick started the 2021-22 season with Vityaz Podolsk in the KHL, but joined SHL club HK Orebro later in the year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
SLOVAK LEAGUE'S TOP SCORER CANCELS RECENTLY SIGNED AHL CONTRACT TO PLAY ELSEWHERE
The inaugural season for the Coachella Valley Firebirds was supposed to include a big get for the team. The new AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken announced back in July that it had signed a contract with Simon Bucek, the top scorer from the Slovak Extraliga. About a month later, and it appears Bucek has bailed on the deal and signed a new one in the KHL.
JAGR CLAPS BACK IN COMMENTS SECTION ON THE OLDER GENERATION OF HOCKEY PLAYERS
It must be something to have a hockey legend call you out in the comments section of an Instagram thread. That's exactly what Jaromir Jagr did on a post by Sportsnet regarding an older generation of players. Sportsnet posted a photo of Pavel Bure, Wayne Gretzky, and Paul Kariya with...
markerzone.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH AT THE 2022 IIHF WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
The 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship will get underway on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton (Alberta), with rivals Czechia and Slovakia kicking-off the action at 2 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local. This tournament will start fresh, with results from the cancelled December tournament being wiped. Each nation was able to...
