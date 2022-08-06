INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO