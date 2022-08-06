ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Richmond community devastated; shows support for Officer Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time. Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition, Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation […]
RICHMOND, IN
police1.com

Mural pays tribute to slain 24-year-old Indiana officer

One day before his death, Noah Shahnavaz stopped to compliment the mural’s artist, not knowing the artwork would eventually pay tribute to his ultimate sacrifice — By Sarah Calams. The young officer not only made an impact within his community and department, but also with those he encountered...
ELWOOD, IN
WDTN

Richmond police officer shot, transported to hospital

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer has been shot on Wednesday evening. The shooting suspect has also been shot, authorities confirm. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond. Both the suspect and the officer have been transported to...
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Elwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WDTN

Indiana officer shot in critical condition; suspect ID’d

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana Wednesday. Police identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department. According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near north […]
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Grandmother dies after being pulled Brownsburg creek

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a grandmother pulled from a creek at a park in Brownsburg on Wednesday died. Investigators said the grandmother was walking with her grandchildren at Arbuckle Acres Park located at 200 N. Green Street, when, for an unknown reason, she ended up in White Lick Creek.
BROWNSBURG, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itown Church In Fishers
cbs4indy.com

2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Hendricks Co. woman

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled. Hendricks County authorities confirm that Jacqueline Sims was found safe. HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

No place like home? Where people from central Indiana ended up

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows most young people do not move far from their childhood home. The study by researchers at the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University examined the migration patterns of young adults, exploring where people go between childhood and young adulthood. The study found nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up. Eight in 10 young adults live within 100 miles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy