Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Richmond community devastated; shows support for Officer Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time. Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition, Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation […]
Prosecutor requests $50K to pursue death penalty for suspect in Elwood officer's killing
ANDERSON, Ind. — Although no decision has been made on seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of an Elwood police officer, the Madison County prosecutor has made a major step toward pursuing that penalty. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday told members of the Madison County...
police1.com
Mural pays tribute to slain 24-year-old Indiana officer
One day before his death, Noah Shahnavaz stopped to compliment the mural’s artist, not knowing the artwork would eventually pay tribute to his ultimate sacrifice — By Sarah Calams. The young officer not only made an impact within his community and department, but also with those he encountered...
WDTN
Richmond police officer shot, transported to hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer has been shot on Wednesday evening. The shooting suspect has also been shot, authorities confirm. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond. Both the suspect and the officer have been transported to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana officer shot in critical condition; suspect ID’d
RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana Wednesday. Police identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department. According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near north […]
Grandmother dies after being pulled Brownsburg creek
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a grandmother pulled from a creek at a park in Brownsburg on Wednesday died. Investigators said the grandmother was walking with her grandchildren at Arbuckle Acres Park located at 200 N. Green Street, when, for an unknown reason, she ended up in White Lick Creek.
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
Suspect ID’d in Richmond officer shooting: What we know
Lee's criminal history dates back nearly three decades, starting with a six-year sentence for burglary in 1994 according to our partners at WXIN. He has served several other sentences relating to felony convictions of burglary and drug charges.
cbs4indy.com
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
12 year-old boy helps save mom’s life
A 12-year-old Bluffton boy's heroic actions may have saved his mother's life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
‘She didn’t stand a chance’: Witness recounts moments before, after Indiana police officer’s shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIN) – Michelle Partin will never forget it. She remembers the traffic stop. A man pulling a gun. The sound of gunfire. That man, police said, was Phillip M. Lee, the suspect accused of shooting Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. Partin described herself as Lee’s neighbor. She noticed a large police presence […]
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
Kurt Russell, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
WISH-TV
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Hendricks Co. woman
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled. Hendricks County authorities confirm that Jacqueline Sims was found safe. HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims […]
cbs4indy.com
No place like home? Where people from central Indiana ended up
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows most young people do not move far from their childhood home. The study by researchers at the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University examined the migration patterns of young adults, exploring where people go between childhood and young adulthood. The study found nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up. Eight in 10 young adults live within 100 miles.
Comments / 0