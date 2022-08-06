Read on www.yardbarker.com
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Yardbarker
Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?
David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
NFL insider: Panthers' starting QB gig is Baker Mayfield's 'job to lose'
During his first season with the Panthers in 2021, Darnold finished with a 59.9% completion percentage for 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games (11 starts), while adding recording career highs in rushing attempts (48), rushing yards (222) and rushing touchdowns (five). Acquired in early July...
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
Yardbarker
Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson takes 'full responsibility' for part in training camp brawl
Fights among teammates are common events during NFL training camp practices. However, members of the New York Giants were involved in a unique occurrence Monday when offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed linebacker Cam Brown after Brown had reportedly attempted to pull starting center Jon Feliciano away from a skirmish.
Yardbarker
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The 18-year-old half-brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is facing a first-degree murder charge in Miami, Florida. Demarcus Cook was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and robbery after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with a 17-year-old during an apparent marijuana deal that turned violent around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Deshaun Watson to join Browns in Jacksonville, could play in first preseason game
The Cleveland Browns' first preseason game is just a couple days away, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is remaining mum on how the quarterback situation will shake out for the contest. Offseason trade acquisition Deshaun Watson is still facing at least a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on playing career: 'The end is near'
FS1's Colin Cowherd created buzz last week when he was outspoken about future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his bizarre antics. If Cowherd is hoping that "A-Rod" quietly finishes off his career by letting his numbers do the talking, he's probably out of luck. Fortunately for the anti-Rodgers folks, the four-time MVP's days in the league may be numbered.
ESPN writer on Packers' offense: 'It's on one or more of the Green Bay receivers to emerge'
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell laid out the "Achilles heels" for more than one dozen Super Bowl contenders heading into the season Monday morning and among them is the Green Bay Packers' much chronicled question mark at wide receiver. The Packers of course, traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident
Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Yardbarker
'The Best Right Tackle in the World' Feels his Best is Yet to Come
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni went with the Kenny Gainwell T-shirt for the Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night but the Eagles' head coach saved his biggest endorsement for star right tackle Lane Johnson. While discussing his offensive line, perhaps the biggest strength on his team, Sirianni...
Report: Browns fear Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant may have suffered 'serious' Achilles injury Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the offseason and saw him sign with the New Orleans Saints. Among the moves the organization made to attempt to make up for the loss of Landry was the acquisition of four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
Yardbarker
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 1
Kirk Cousins has been the center of debate for a while among general football and Minnesota Vikings fans. Debates have been going on about whether or not he is a good quarterback, whether or not the Vikings can win with him and if they should even keep him. In this three-part article series I’m going to look at who the Vikings could realistically get at quarterback who is better than Cousins. In this article I’m going to look at and discuss Kirk Cousins’ career and where his statistics ranked overall in 2021.
