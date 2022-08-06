ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hirono notes sex trafficking high among Native Hawaiian females, seeks FBI help

mauinow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mauinow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

Aboriginal leader blames axed alcohol ban for rising violence and severe injuries in Indigenous communities: 'Things have not settled'

The end of a 'race-based policy' which saw alcohol banned in indigenous communities for 15 years has resulted in an immediate spike in violence and booze related injuries. The Northern Territory's Associations and Liquor Amendment Bill 2022 passed in May gave indigenous communities the choice to 'opt-in' to a two-year extension of their alcohol-free status.
CHARLES DARWIN

Comments / 0

Community Policy