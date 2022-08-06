Read on www.blackhillsfox.com
kotatv.com
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
The Sturgis Rally effect on neighboring cities
The big day is Wednesday when we shut off the street," said Melissa Bears, Hulett city clerk/treasurer. Thousands of bikers come that day and hundreds arrive throughout the 10 days of the rally.
KEVN
Money from vending permits for the Sturgis Rally goes to charity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To sell goods at the Sturgis rally, you have to have a vendor’s permit. But once you’ve paid the fee -- where does that money go?. Vendors are an important part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally; they don’t just help boost the local economy by selling their goods, but also by purchasing their vending permits from the City of Sturgis.
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City mayor working on next year city budget
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- With budgets getting written and taxes dollars adding up, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is starting to see next year’s financial picture for the city. Allender says expect inflation to be visible in the city budget. Allender also said workforce issues have been hitting municipal governments...
KEVN
Charity Bike Wash
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences. Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics. A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’. Updated: Aug. 6,...
KEVN
Sturgis Rally bikers get clean, courtesy of ministry
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Free is not often a word you hear at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but that is not the case with the Free Bike Wash Ministry that offers, yes you guessed it, free motorcycle washes. The ministry has been coming to the rally for the past 26...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Mayor’s Ride brings scenic views, aid to first responders
STURGIS, S.D. — It wouldn’t be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without the annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride. For two decades, the ride has brought about 200 riders to various locations around the Black Hills. The event started at the Sturgis Community Center and ended in Custer State Park where the riders had lunch.
newscenter1.tv
City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
KEVN
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The...
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
KEVN
Parking violations up in early days of rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Law enforcement officials in the city of Sturgis and Meade County are saying that although the crowd at the rally has been smaller than recent years, they’re seeing higher jail numbers. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said at Monday’s daily press conference that with not...
KEVN
Rapid City YMCA gets academic enrichment grants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 21st Century Community Learning Center have awarded seven grants to help students with their academic enrichment opportunities. These funds will support out-of-school time activities and usually range from $50,000 to $250,000 a year. There are 32 other recipients that have been previously awarded the...
kotatv.com
‘Krush’ makes it to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday. Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle,...
newscenter1.tv
August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
‘I think this project is about love’: New splash pad opens in South Dakota
A grand opening of a project in western South Dakota is near and dear to the hearts of a well-known family.
KEVN
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Jordy Schone
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a nice looking Blue Gill caught out of Sheridan Lake by Jordy Schone. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!
KEVN
Back to Hot and Dry Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a nice break from the heat this past weekend, the hot and dry weather pattern returns as a ridge of high pressure aloft rebuilds over the northern plains. Temperatures will be above normal all week, with the hottest days being Thursday and Friday. Late...
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Mayor announces matching challenge grant for Rally Endowment Fund
STURGIS, S.D. – During Friday’s Motorcycle Rally opening ceremony, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen announced a generous matching challenge grant. Carstensen says a local resident is providing matches of up to $100,000 for funds raised through August 15. Carstensen says the funds will be used to help build the...
KEVN
With wildfires comes smoke safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the drier temperatures’ wildfires become easier to ignite. With wildfires comes thick smoke that can have an affect on the overall health of the community. The composition that wildfire smoke commonly consists of is carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management says that there are precautions that people should take to make sure that they stay safe.
