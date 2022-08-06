Read on www.numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
Braves' Orlando Arcia batting eighth on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Arcia will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Ehire Adrianza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arcia for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
Ronald Acuna Jr. leading off for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Eddie Rosario returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Acuna for 13.4 FanDuel points...
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Romine will catch for left-hander Mike Minor on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Michael Papierski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 4.8 FanDuel...
Bryan De La Cruz batting fourth for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Billy Hamilton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 6.9 FanDuel...
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Tuesday
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Lewin Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
Michael Massey operating second for Kansas City on Sunday
Kansas City Royals second baseman Mike Massey is batting seventh in Sunday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Massey will take over second base after Nicky Lopez was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Massey to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Reese McGuire on Boston bench Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Kevin Plawecki will catch for Rich Hill and hit eighth. McGuire figures to be back behind the bag for Wednesday's contest. Plawecki has a $2,100 salary on Tuesday...
Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. starting in left field. Gurriel will bat first versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Gurriel for...
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Jorge Alfaro starting Monday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
