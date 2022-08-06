Read on www.numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 8/9/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Dos Vaqueros – Finger Lakes, R2 (1:37 PM ET) DOS VAQUEROS is a big player on barn debut and looks to have a leading chance. He’s back in a basement claimer and has a good record at the level. Mr. Mims is also taking a class drop and merits respect, whilst Henny Hefner also requires a closer look. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Braves' Orlando Arcia batting eighth on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Arcia will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Ehire Adrianza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arcia for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
Charlie Blackmon leading off for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Yonathan Daza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 12.1 FanDuel points...
Ronald Acuna Jr. leading off for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Eddie Rosario returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Acuna for 13.4 FanDuel points...
Yonathan Daza sitting for Colorado on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will move to the bench on Tuesday with Charlie Blackmon starting in right field. Blackmon will bat first versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Blackmon for...
Nationals' Joey Meneses batting fifth on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Meneses will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Victor Robles returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meneses for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Bryan De La Cruz batting fourth for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Billy Hamilton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 6.9 FanDuel...
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Molina will move to the bench on Tuesday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and Colorado. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Ildemaro Vargas batting ninth for Nationals on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vargas will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vargas for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Tuesday
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Lewin Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
