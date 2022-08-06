Read on www.wishtv.com
Miss Indiana Teen USA shares her journey in faith
KK Kokonaing, Miss Indiana Teen USA 2022, stopped by to tell us about her journey in faith. She is preparing to represent Indiana in the national competition of Miss Teen USA!. KK has made history as the first-ever Burmese-American to win a state Teen USA title. This Fall, she will attend Bethel University and double major in Psychology and Worship Arts. Her ultimate career goal is to work in clinical research as a neuroscientist and serve others in ministry as a worship leader. KK started earning scholarships for college at the age of 14.
‘This really is history’: World’s first smart mailbox in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Lawrence is opening its doors to new technology for mail delivery. On Monday, traditional postal mail was delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. The smart mailbox can receive or send food, medicine, groceries, and more. “We’ve talked to the Guinness...
Coxhall Guild and Friends of Hamilton County to host Posh Picnic event
We had an entire picnic in our studio today! That was just a preview of the fun to come at the Posh Picnic event, hosted by Coxhall Guild and Friends of Hamilton County. The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at the Coxhall Estate. April Williams, Executive Director...
Performing arts industry is flourishing in Indianapolis
Tom Alvarez is an experienced theatre journalist here in Indianapolis, and a Life.Style.Live! contributor. He gives us insights into what’s happening behind the scenes in the exciting world of performing arts. Alvarez said the business of performing arts is flourishing right now, especially after Covid-19 cases have lowered. Audiences...
Dress for Success Clothing Drive to benefit Central Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boone County Commissioners and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Dress For Success Indianapolis (DFSI), are hosting a clothing donation drive August 5-15. DFSI empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools that are necessary to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered at funeral
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a final farewell to fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz was 24 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 31 in Elwood. Nearly a week later, people from...
Wicket World of Croquet tournament, Aug. 13
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whitney Ball with Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined News 8 Sunday to talked about the 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet tournament coming Aug. 13. “Lots of really great food, beer, wine, Hotel Tango will be there, Sun King will be there,” Ball said. The...
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to host Wicket World of Croquet on Aug. 13
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will soon play host to one “wicket” day of croquet. The 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet returns to the Presidential Site’s south lawn on Saturday, Aug. 13. Croquet lovers will compete for a chance to have their...
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Community Link: Helping survivors overcome the struggles of Post-traumatic stress disorder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Lydia Wood, founder and chairman of the Freedom K9 Project. “We are actually...
Black community feels left out of DeHaan Estate development talks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — M Development, a developer based in Aspen, Colorado, recently bought the 100-plus-acre DeHaan Estate and is now asking the City of Indianapolis to rezone it into commercial property. However, some members of the Black community that live around the Estate say they’ve been left out of...
Elwood community gathers for procession, remembers officer killed in line of duty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a somber moment for the Elwood community while they watched the procession for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was killed in the line of duty. The Elwood community is coming together to honor 24-year-old officer Noah Shahnavaz who was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Sunday.
Another hot and humid day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs once again will climb into the lower 90s but feels like temperatures soar close to 100. Shower chances are possible for the next few days. Relief from the high heat and humidity is on the way. TODAY: There’s a slight chance some spots may start...
Humid start to the week but relief is on the way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Incredibly humid start to the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s this morning. It stays humid throughout the day with highs near 90. TODAY: We start out with mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be humid with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Humidity values will make it feel like it’s in the low and middle 90s. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We may see a few spotty showers during the day but we see a better chance for showers and storms later this evening.
Scientists say when it comes to the brain, nothing good happens after midnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new paper published in Frontiers in Network Physiology, scientists claim a person’s brain is not meant to be awake after midnight. Neurologists at Massachusetts General Hospital reviewed evidence regarding the link between brain function, the body’s sleep-wake cycle and human behavior at night. They discovered chemicals in the brain change driving negative shifts in both attitude and behavior.
Tracking Monday night rain, then gradual turn towards refreshing air
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued to see the miserable air train roll along through our Monday. This lead way to pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours. We are tracking bits of active weather over the next couple of days before pleasant air returns. Monday night: Rain and...
IU Athletics adds beer sales to home soccer matches
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Cheers! Fans over 21 can now enjoy beer at home matches for both Indiana University men’s and women’s soccer teams. “The response to our addition of beer to our concessions options at various venues has been overwhelmingly positive, which makes this decision a logical next step as we continue to improve the game experience for our fans,” said Scott Dolson, IU vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.
IFD: Fire at Indy construction site could burn for several more days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire that began Monday morning at a construction site on the city’s southwest side site could burn for a few days, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments were called to a...
Remaining muggy with a few chances at rain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few chances of storms are in the forecast, but the chance of severe weather is very low over the next few days. TONIGHT: Clouds and any pop up storms from the afternoon will diminish. Mostly clear skies can be expected, but still muggy. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
