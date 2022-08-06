INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Incredibly humid start to the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s this morning. It stays humid throughout the day with highs near 90. TODAY: We start out with mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be humid with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Humidity values will make it feel like it’s in the low and middle 90s. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We may see a few spotty showers during the day but we see a better chance for showers and storms later this evening.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO