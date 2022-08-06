ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Set Sights On New Transfer Target

By Soumyajit Roy
 3 days ago

Manchester United have set sights on their new transfer target, PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, according to a report.

United's new manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he is looking to add a new face or two in the attacking department and bolster his forward line for the new season, which will be the Dutch manager's first season in charge at Old Trafford.

The English side has so far signed full back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, versatile defender Lisandro Martinez from his former club Ajax and former Brentford and Tottenham player Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The club have been in talks with the Eredivisie champions over another one of their players, Brazilian forward Antony, but those talks didn't seem to progress much due to Ajax's insistence on a high asking price for the young Brazil international.

IMAGO / ANP

With a move for Antony seemingly not on the cards anymore, a new name from the Dutch top flight has emerged for the attacker recruitment at United.

According to the Mirror , PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo is now a new transfer target for ten Hag and his club.

Gakpo, who has been compared to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and former United striker Robin van Persie, is said to cost around £40 million in this summer transfer window.

The report also mentions that fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal and Leeds are also interested in the player.

