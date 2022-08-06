Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Southern Bristol Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Windham, central Bristol, northeastern Washington, northern Newport, Kent and southeastern Bristol Counties through 615 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sterling to near Norwich. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and tropical downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Fall River, Warwick, Coventry, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Bristol, Plainfield, Somerset, Portsmouth, Barrington, Swansea, Tiverton, East Greenwich, Warren, Hopkinton, Richmond, Exeter, West Greenwich and Jamestown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Windham Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Windham, central Bristol, northeastern Washington, northern Newport, Kent and southeastern Bristol Counties through 615 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sterling to near Norwich. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and tropical downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Fall River, Warwick, Coventry, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Bristol, Plainfield, Somerset, Portsmouth, Barrington, Swansea, Tiverton, East Greenwich, Warren, Hopkinton, Richmond, Exeter, West Greenwich and Jamestown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington, Western Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington; Western Kent Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Windham, central Bristol, northeastern Washington, northern Newport, Kent and southeastern Bristol Counties through 615 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sterling to near Norwich. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and tropical downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Fall River, Warwick, Coventry, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Bristol, Plainfield, Somerset, Portsmouth, Barrington, Swansea, Tiverton, East Greenwich, Warren, Hopkinton, Richmond, Exeter, West Greenwich and Jamestown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts South central Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Somerville, Malden, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Beverly, Woburn, Chelsea, Melrose, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading and Burlington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Comments / 0