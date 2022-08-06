Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor arrested after hit-and-run car crash

A former CNN anchor has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Ex- CNN anchor Felicia Taylor has been booked over an alleged car crash in Palm Beach, Florida , on July 28.

Taylor reportedly hit the back of a black Ford that was stopped for traffic with her white Mercedes. Palm Beach police said a 24-year-old man driving the Ford suffered injuries to his back, neck, and jaw as a result of the impact.

The 57-year-old ex-anchor was seen "fleeing the scene of the accident without rendering aid or stopping to provide information," according to the police report. Afterward, she drove by the scene several times with her damaged car before a police officer pulled her over.

(Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Felicia Taylor attends Anne Hearst McInerney, Jay McInerney and George Farias Host Christmas Cheer at Doubles Club on Dec. 13, 2019, in New York City.



The arresting officer said Taylor admitted her culpability in the crash, but assured him it was "not a big deal." Taylor insisted on verifying the other driver's injuries, claiming he was OK. She also told the officer it's "hard to be a good person."

Taylor was allegedly on her way from a hotel, which police verified was closed. Then, she claimed she came from a restaurant in the nearby Royal Poinciana Plaza, but again, police could not confirm any restaurant that recalled her as a guest.

Police arrested Taylor and booked her at Palm Beach County Jail under charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. Taylor made her $3,000 bail and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In 2015, Taylor was charged with an aggravated DWI in the Hamptons in New York. At the time, she was three times over the legal limit.

There was a wine bottle found in Taylor's car on July 28, but it was out of reach, according to officers.