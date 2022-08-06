ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor arrested after hit-and-run car crash

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ea9hR_0h7Vz4CF00

A former CNN anchor has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Ex- CNN anchor Felicia Taylor has been booked over an alleged car crash in Palm Beach, Florida , on July 28.

Taylor reportedly hit the back of a black Ford that was stopped for traffic with her white Mercedes. Palm Beach police said a 24-year-old man driving the Ford suffered injuries to his back, neck, and jaw as a result of the impact.

The 57-year-old ex-anchor was seen "fleeing the scene of the accident without rendering aid or stopping to provide information," according to the police report. Afterward, she drove by the scene several times with her damaged car before a police officer pulled her over.

ANNE HECHE CRASH: STAR WILL 'PULL THROUGH' AFTER SHOCKING HIGH-SPEED CRASH, EX-BOYFRIEND SAYS

(Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Felicia Taylor attends Anne Hearst McInerney, Jay McInerney and George Farias Host Christmas Cheer at Doubles Club on Dec. 13, 2019, in New York City.


The arresting officer said Taylor admitted her culpability in the crash, but assured him it was "not a big deal." Taylor insisted on verifying the other driver's injuries, claiming he was OK. She also told the officer it's "hard to be a good person."

Taylor was allegedly on her way from a hotel, which police verified was closed. Then, she claimed she came from a restaurant in the nearby Royal Poinciana Plaza, but again, police could not confirm any restaurant that recalled her as a guest.

Police arrested Taylor and booked her at Palm Beach County Jail under charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. Taylor made her $3,000 bail and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In 2015, Taylor was charged with an aggravated DWI in the Hamptons in New York. At the time, she was three times over the legal limit.

There was a wine bottle found in Taylor's car on July 28, but it was out of reach, according to officers.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Poinciana, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Mcinerney
Person
Felicia Taylor
Person
Anne Heche
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Mercedes#Doubles Club
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children

Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Whiskey Riff

Gruesome Photo Shows Florida Man Gored Through His Leg While Running With The Bulls In Spain

We’ve all talked about (or at least a lot of us) how badass it would be to go running with the bulls in Spain on a few drunk night occasions…. You know, the nights where it’s just you and a couple buddies up until the ass crack of dawn, while your other friend is passed out in the corner with a lampshade on his head and another is passed out with his head hanging halfway over the toilet.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
68K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy