Read on thelehighacresgazette.com
Related
Driver dies at hospital after crashing into tree
A 59-year-old man from Fort Myers died at the hospital after crashing his car into a tree Monday evening.
1 person dead following Nokomis car crash on South Tamiami Trail, deputies say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a car crash that led to a person dying in Nokomis. The accident happened around 9:23 p.m. Monday in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive. As a result, the southbound...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man dies after Jeep hits a tree in south Fort Myers
A Fort Myers man is dead after a crash on American Colony Boulevard in Lee County on Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep crashed into a tree on American Colony Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say it was traveling north near Sovereign Drive when it went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fallen tree smashes vehicles at North Fort Myers daycare
According to witnesses, the tree fell around 9 a.m. on the property of Mis Mary's Daycare on the 1200 block of Barrett Rd.
WINKNEWS.com
Man shot in leg after being hit by SUV while riding a bike in Collier County
An SUV’s driver left the road and hit a man on a bicycle before shooting him and driving off on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two men were riding bikes along Shadowlawn Drive when they heard the sound of a car behind them. Deputies say the men heard the car leave the road, but before they could react, it hit one of them, knocking them both to the ground.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after high-speed chase in Collier County
Two men have been arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a high-speed chase down I-75 on Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 110 when a Toyota sedan, driven by 27-year-old Angel Corea with 24-year-old Cortrell Williams in the passenger seat, flew past them in the left lane.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has died following a motorcycle crash Monday in Sarasota County. The crash happened at U.S. 41 at State Road 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel and wood beam guardrail. The 66-year-old man was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
One passenger dead after crash in Lehigh Acres
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. FHP is still investigating.
Car crash at the intersection of Country Club Pkwy and Joel Blvd
Deputies responded to a crash with serious injuries at the intersection of Country Club Parkway and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. All eastbound lanes and one of the westbound lanes at this intersection were shut down. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.
Woman says 'relationship issues' caused her to set fire to home
A woman is arrested after setting a house on fire by soaking a shirt with gasoline and throwing it door of the home because of 'relationship issues'.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Moore Haven men killed in Glades County crash
Two people were killed in a crash on State Rd. 78 south of Access Rd. in Glades County says Florida Highway Patrol.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies looking for a driver who may know about a theft in Englewood
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a driver who may have information about a theft in Englewood. The sheriff’s office says it is seeking the person driving the red truck in the above photo that was towing a trailer with lawn mowers. Deputies say...
WINKNEWS.com
Body found along New Post Rd in North Fort Myers
Lee County deputies are conducting an investigation on New Post Road in North Fort Myers Monday morning after a man said he found a body. Bruce Myers said he goes to a nearby 7-Eleven to get his coffee every day. But on Monday he said, on his way home, “I...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
Mysuncoast.com
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead
NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
Brush fire caused by lawnmower
No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday. The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to Wildcat Road at about 1:00 p.m. About one acre was involved after the fire was ignited by sparks from an overheating lawn mower. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested for throwing flaming t-shirt at home over relationship issue
A woman was arrested after being accused of throwing a flaming gasoline-soaked t-shirt at a North Fort Myers home over a relationship problem. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters responded to a residential fire along Slater Road Monday night. Residents at the home said Nicole...
Fire officials say lightning strike causes home fire, Medoc Lane
Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a single home at the location of 1446 Medoc Lane in the Whiskey Creek neighborhood.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0