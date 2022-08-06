ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man dies after Jeep hits a tree in south Fort Myers

A Fort Myers man is dead after a crash on American Colony Boulevard in Lee County on Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep crashed into a tree on American Colony Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say it was traveling north near Sovereign Drive when it went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
NOKOMIS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man shot in leg after being hit by SUV while riding a bike in Collier County

An SUV’s driver left the road and hit a man on a bicycle before shooting him and driving off on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two men were riding bikes along Shadowlawn Drive when they heard the sound of a car behind them. Deputies say the men heard the car leave the road, but before they could react, it hit one of them, knocking them both to the ground.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after high-speed chase in Collier County

Two men have been arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a high-speed chase down I-75 on Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 110 when a Toyota sedan, driven by 27-year-old Angel Corea with 24-year-old Cortrell Williams in the passenger seat, flew past them in the left lane.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Mysuncoast.com

Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has died following a motorcycle crash Monday in Sarasota County. The crash happened at U.S. 41 at State Road 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel and wood beam guardrail. The 66-year-old man was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
VENICE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Body found along New Post Rd in North Fort Myers

Lee County deputies are conducting an investigation on New Post Road in North Fort Myers Monday morning after a man said he found a body. Bruce Myers said he goes to a nearby 7-Eleven to get his coffee every day. But on Monday he said, on his way home, “I...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
NORTH PORT, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Brush fire caused by lawnmower

No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday. The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to Wildcat Road at about 1:00 p.m. About one acre was involved after the fire was ignited by sparks from an overheating lawn mower. The...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested for throwing flaming t-shirt at home over relationship issue

A woman was arrested after being accused of throwing a flaming gasoline-soaked t-shirt at a North Fort Myers home over a relationship problem. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters responded to a residential fire along Slater Road Monday night. Residents at the home said Nicole...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy