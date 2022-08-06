ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Performing arts industry is flourishing in Indianapolis

Tom Alvarez is an experienced theatre journalist here in Indianapolis, and a Life.Style.Live! contributor. He gives us insights into what’s happening behind the scenes in the exciting world of performing arts. Alvarez said the business of performing arts is flourishing right now, especially after Covid-19 cases have lowered. Audiences...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local, veteran-owned brewpub with a variety of food options

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — If you are looking for a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as a vast selection of locally brewed beers, look no further than Brew Link Brewing. With over 20 different original beers on tap at its Plainfield location and over 15 at...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton

Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis

Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington named one of the coolest places to live

BLOOMINGTON – An article by Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, names Bloomington one of the coolest places to live in America. Home to just over 84,000 people, Bloomington offers all the charm of a smaller American town imbued with enough culture–bars, restaurants, and museums to keep up with the trendiest metro areas that the United States is known for, such as Chicago, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

West Side Pub & Grub changing hands

A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Dress for Success Clothing Drive to benefit Central Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boone County Commissioners and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Dress For Success Indianapolis (DFSI), are hosting a clothing donation drive August 5-15. DFSI empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools that are necessary to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

HGTV’s Good Bones prepares to launch new show

The beloved mother-daughter duo of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk have become nothing short of HGTV royalty since their home renovation show Good Bones hit the airwaves in 2016 putting Indianapolis in the national spotlight. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on Mina’s new business venture.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Wicket World of Croquet tournament, Aug. 13

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whitney Ball with Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined News 8 Sunday to talked about the 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet tournament coming Aug. 13. “Lots of really great food, beer, wine, Hotel Tango will be there, Sun King will be there,” Ball said. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
94.3 Lite FM

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area

CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

The British invade Hamilton County!

The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Why backpack-related injuries can send kids to the E.R.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As students get back into the classroom, health officials are warning families about backpack-related injuries. Dr. Catherine King, a muscular radiologist with Northwest Radiology in Indianapolis, says an estimated 7,500 children each year go to the emergency room with injuries related to heavy backpacks. “Some of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

