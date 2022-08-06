Read on www.wishtv.com
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown Indy
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature converge
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherland
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: SmockTown Brewery
Today’s Tasty Takeout is SmockTown Brewery! Owner Mark Sublette and Bartender Callee joined us from their Greenwood brewery.
WISH-TV
Performing arts industry is flourishing in Indianapolis
Tom Alvarez is an experienced theatre journalist here in Indianapolis, and a Life.Style.Live! contributor. He gives us insights into what’s happening behind the scenes in the exciting world of performing arts. Alvarez said the business of performing arts is flourishing right now, especially after Covid-19 cases have lowered. Audiences...
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Fox 59
Local, veteran-owned brewpub with a variety of food options
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — If you are looking for a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as a vast selection of locally brewed beers, look no further than Brew Link Brewing. With over 20 different original beers on tap at its Plainfield location and over 15 at...
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
Current Publishing
New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
indyschild.com
Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
wbiw.com
Bloomington named one of the coolest places to live
BLOOMINGTON – An article by Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, names Bloomington one of the coolest places to live in America. Home to just over 84,000 people, Bloomington offers all the charm of a smaller American town imbued with enough culture–bars, restaurants, and museums to keep up with the trendiest metro areas that the United States is known for, such as Chicago, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
shelbycountypost.com
West Side Pub & Grub changing hands
A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
WISH-TV
Dress for Success Clothing Drive to benefit Central Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boone County Commissioners and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Dress For Success Indianapolis (DFSI), are hosting a clothing donation drive August 5-15. DFSI empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools that are necessary to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.
Inside Indiana Business
HGTV’s Good Bones prepares to launch new show
The beloved mother-daughter duo of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk have become nothing short of HGTV royalty since their home renovation show Good Bones hit the airwaves in 2016 putting Indianapolis in the national spotlight. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on Mina’s new business venture.
WISH-TV
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to host Wicket World of Croquet on Aug. 13
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will soon play host to one “wicket” day of croquet. The 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet returns to the Presidential Site’s south lawn on Saturday, Aug. 13. Croquet lovers will compete for a chance to have their...
WISH-TV
Wicket World of Croquet tournament, Aug. 13
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whitney Ball with Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined News 8 Sunday to talked about the 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet tournament coming Aug. 13. “Lots of really great food, beer, wine, Hotel Tango will be there, Sun King will be there,” Ball said. The...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area
CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
readthereporter.com
The British invade Hamilton County!
The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
WISH-TV
Why backpack-related injuries can send kids to the E.R.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As students get back into the classroom, health officials are warning families about backpack-related injuries. Dr. Catherine King, a muscular radiologist with Northwest Radiology in Indianapolis, says an estimated 7,500 children each year go to the emergency room with injuries related to heavy backpacks. “Some of...
