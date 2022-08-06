ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Driver in fatal Westerlo DWI crash back in custody

By Jordan Michael
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ji9cS_0h7VyKCP00

RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) — A drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case.

Andrew Gibson was taken into custody Saturday morning around 6 am in the town of East Nassau in Rensselaer County after deputies responded to a call over an alleged domestic incident there, the source said. Gibson initially ran into a wooded area, but then allegedly turned around and approached the officers, and that’s when a female deputy is said to have used a stun gun on Gibson.

The source says Gibson pulled out the prongs of the stun gun and was then stunned a second time by another deputy on the scene before being taken into custody.

Gibson was a no-show for his February 1 sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide and two counts of bodily injury for a 2021 DWI crash on Route 401 in Westerlo. The crash injured several people and claimed the life of Lisa Sperry, a wife and mother of three boys.

Lisa’s loved ones had all gathered at the Albany County Courthouse expecting Gibson’s sentencing for up to 25 years behind bars. The judge issued a bench warrant and the investigation to find the fleeing Gibson began.

In the weeks that followed, Sperry’s sister, Laura Ingleston, made numerous pleas for the public’s assistance to help police locate the man who admitted to the crash that killed Lisa.

Prior to being a no-show at sentencing, Gibson was free after posting a hefty $160,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
East Nassau, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nassau, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Crime & Safety
Westerlo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
East Nassau, NY
County
Rensselaer County, NY
City
Westerlo, NY
WRGB

Albany woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany woman has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 31-year-old Kassandra Levesque was stopped on Northern Boulevard back on August 8th. Levesque was charged with 3 charged of criminal possession of a...
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation

Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
DAVENPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Sentencing#Sperry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WRGB

Troy Police tow car from scene, investigating shots fired

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy say they are investigating a call for shots fired in the 200 block of 6th Ave. According to police, witnesses reported a verbal argument between two people when one of them pulled out a gun and fired. Police say there are no...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor

An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
ALBANY, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy