Driver in fatal Westerlo DWI crash back in custody

RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) — A drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case.

Andrew Gibson was taken into custody Saturday morning around 6 am in the town of East Nassau in Rensselaer County after deputies responded to a call over an alleged domestic incident there, the source said. Gibson initially ran into a wooded area, but then allegedly turned around and approached the officers, and that’s when a female deputy is said to have used a stun gun on Gibson.

The source says Gibson pulled out the prongs of the stun gun and was then stunned a second time by another deputy on the scene before being taken into custody.

Gibson was a no-show for his February 1 sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide and two counts of bodily injury for a 2021 DWI crash on Route 401 in Westerlo. The crash injured several people and claimed the life of Lisa Sperry, a wife and mother of three boys.

Lisa’s loved ones had all gathered at the Albany County Courthouse expecting Gibson’s sentencing for up to 25 years behind bars. The judge issued a bench warrant and the investigation to find the fleeing Gibson began.

In the weeks that followed, Sperry’s sister, Laura Ingleston, made numerous pleas for the public’s assistance to help police locate the man who admitted to the crash that killed Lisa.

Prior to being a no-show at sentencing, Gibson was free after posting a hefty $160,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.