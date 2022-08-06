Hospitalized kids at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach enjoy a day at the “beach”

Read on www.oc-breeze.com
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
A Salute To Vin ScullyIBWAALos Angeles, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission
Black Sheep Salon in Long Beach is dedicated to providing safe and accessible service to everyone, no matter their size, gender, sexuality or disability. The post At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Segerstrom Center for the Arts to host food drive throughout run of ‘Hadestown’
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to be helping out the Orange County charity, Grandma’s House of Hope, to help stock the near-empty shelves at their food bank. Throughout our run of Hadestown, we are encouraging all patrons to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in “food insecure” households. Center staff will be contributing as well by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity
The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center ranked nationally for obstetrics and gynecology and recognized as high-performing by U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospital 18 times
Long Beach Medical Center was also ranked among the top five hospitals in Los Angeles County, the highest-ranking hospital in Greater Long Beach, and among the top 15 hospitals in California. The post MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center ranked nationally for obstetrics and gynecology and recognized as high-performing by U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospital 18 times appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Greater Los Angeles Veterans Job Fair comes to Long Beach Convention Center August 11
What do veterans bring to America’s employers? According to a joint study conducted by USAA and SHRM Foundation, an overwhelming 94% of employers say that hiring veteran workers is appealing to their organization due to their intangible skills with a mission-first mindset rooted in leadership, discipline, teamwork, selflessness and service.
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
Volunteers say OC Animal Care adoption-by-appointment policy increases euthanasia of shelter dogs
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
riviera-maya-news.com
Neighbors report discovery of human head inside Styrofoam cooler on Cancun sidewalk
Cancun, Q.R. — On Saturday, the C5 in Cancun responded to the report of a human head being found inside a cooler. The Styrofoam cooler was located on a sidewalk in a residential area of SM 91. City police who responded to the afternoon report did locate the disposable...
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis?
An emergency housing voucher program offers improvements to the decades-old federal solution to the housing affordability crisis, but landlord reluctance remains a crucial hurdle. The post Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police contact homeless individuals frequenting private parking lot
According to a series of tweets by the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Huntington Beach Homeless Task Force (HTF) regularly patrols the City in an effort to offer help and services to those experiencing homelessness. In particular, on Thursday, August 4, the HTF visited a private parking lot with the...
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
San Diego Channel
Orange County doctor arrested, accused of poisoning husband
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested an Orange County doctor on suspicion of poisoning her husband. Irvine Police say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man had...
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag Welcomes Renowned Neurosurgeon Adam Kanter
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has recruited Adam Kanter, M.D., chief of spine surgery and tenured professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, to be the chief of the Neurosurgery Division of the Hoag Specialty Clinic, and serve as the associate executive medical director of the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute.
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
celebsbar.com
Parents hog-tie child for 10 hours next to hotel bed to stop him eating sweets
READ MORE: Single mums nicked £2k worth of toiletries from Boots to cope with cost of living crisisCops arrived on the scene at the Baymont Hotel in Northwood, Ohio, on July 22, where they found the boy hog-tied on the floor of one of the hotel rooms where the family was living.Court documents reveal the boy "had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoestrings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles" on the floor, where he had been for about 9.5 hours from 3am until police arrived at 12.30pm.Mr Sosnowicz was reportedly in the room with the child when police arrived, as were two other children - a six-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were not tied up.The boy's step-father claimed the boy was tied up because he "gets into things".
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
