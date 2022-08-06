Hospitalized kids at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach enjoy a day at the “beach”

READ MORE: Single mums nicked £2k worth of toiletries from Boots to cope with cost of living crisisCops arrived on the scene at the Baymont Hotel in Northwood, Ohio, on July 22, where they found the boy hog-tied on the floor of one of the hotel rooms where the family was living.Court documents reveal the boy "had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoestrings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles" on the floor, where he had been for about 9.5 hours from 3am until police arrived at 12.30pm.Mr Sosnowicz was reportedly in the room with the child when police arrived, as were two other children - a six-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were not tied up.The boy's step-father claimed the boy was tied up because he "gets into things".

IRVINE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO