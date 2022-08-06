ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Remembering the railroad to Lake George

A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
iheart.com

Memorial Services Announced For Former Assemblyman Pat Casale

Memorial services have been announced for former New York State Assemblyman Pat Casale. The 87-year-old Republican passed away at his home on Friday. His wake will be Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Transfiguration Parish which is located on Hillview Drive in Troy with his funeral scheduled for 10:00 a- Wednesday at the church. Casale spent seven terms as a member of the Assembly and also served as Troy's mayor and Rensselaer Count Clerk.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Capital Region#Lasalle Institute#The U S Army#The Korean Conflict#The Young Republican Club#Committeeman#City Council
WRGB

Gov. Hochul signs legislation changing the term "inmate" for those in the prison system

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — On Monday, Governor Hochul signed a legislative package geared to promote what she calls greater fairness for those in the prison system. One bill would allow those on parole to attend required treatment and other programs as part of their parole to include nights and weekends. This allows those in those programs to not miss a day of work to attend, and more flexibility in scheduling treatment or other educational opportunities by expanding these hours.
POLITICS
WNYT

Saratoga Springs extends police exam deadline

Last week was the deadline for to those looking to join some local police departments. Now one city is announcing an extension for anyone who may have missed the cut-off. Saratoga Springs police announced on social media that the new deadline to apply is Monday, august 22nd.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Q 105.7

Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County

Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
uticaphoenix.net

Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?

“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
UTICA, NY
WRGB

Johnstown man accused of driving with forged inspection sticker

FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Fonda have arrested a Johnstown man, accused of possessing a fake vehicle inspection sticker. 30-year-old Brandon Mcrae was stopped by State Police back on August 9th, just after 3:30 AM. Mcrae, according to State Police, was operating the vehicle with a forged...
JOHNSTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy