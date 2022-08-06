Read on broadstreetbuzz.com
Related
A.J. Brown Shocked at How Intense Eagles Fans Are
Philadelphia Eagles fans came out in droves to watch an open practice ahead of the 2022 NFL season and new Eagles WR A.J. brown was impressed. The post A.J. Brown Shocked at How Intense Eagles Fans Are appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mercury, Lynx meet with playoff spots dwindling
The Phoenix Mercury will have to hold on to a WNBA playoff spot without Diana Taurasi. The Minnesota Lynx hope
AdWeek
WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Jazz-Sixers Trade
First-round picks are the currency of the modern NBA. It feels like every major trade these days is informed by them. You know the template. Team X receives: Star Player X. Team Y receives: an unthinkable number of first-round picks. The days of the star-for-star trade are dead and gone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andrew Wiggins connects with special young fan at camp in Toronto
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins held his annual camp near Toronto this past weekend and connected with 15-year-old Oba Olubunmi-Davies, who donated bone marrow to his brother.
NBA・
Marshawn Lynch arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas
Former Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday and charged with DUI. Known as “Beast Mode” on the football field, former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas running back Marshawn Lynch was a headache for defenders. On Tuesday, however, the longtime NFL...
Jordan Montgomery trade update shows Yankees lack humanity
Baseball’s a business, and Yankees baseball has been a profitable one for decades, even if the ultimate prize hasn’t landed in the Bronx since 2009. There’s no amount of money a team can spend to guarantee themselves a World Series, especially in the Wild Card era … but if that amount of money did exist, the Yanks wouldn’t even be approaching it, instead increasing their profits annually as their payroll stays stagnant.
Minus injured Anderson, Chisox fall to Pratto, KC in Game 1
Minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox fell to rookie Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
T.J. Edwards becoming the star of Eagles’ training camp
T.J. Edwards isn’t making it easy to take him off the field. When the Eagles this offseason added Kyzir White in free agency and then drafted Nakobe Dean in the third round, it was fair to wonder if Edwards might lose some snaps in 2022. If this training camp...
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer
When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field. His favorite Phillies stadium announcer was 50-year veteran Dan Baker. Baker was honored recently by the Phillies for an end-of-season milestone– 4,000 Phillies games announced and...
FanSided
272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1