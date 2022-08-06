Man Protests Two Tree Removals by Handcuffing Himself to Tree | San Diego

Read on onscene.tv
San Diego Police: Woman vandalizes vehicles with golf club
San Diego Police are searching for a woman who smashed at least 10 parked vehicles with a golf club in the Encanto area.
Vandals targeting East County businesses in recent attacks
The owner of Funky Fries says the rise in homelessness has contributed to these attacks.
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
Utah family’s Goldendoodle puppy stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — A family from Utah is desperate to find their Goldendoodle puppy after it was stolen from their campsite while visiting San Diego. “We considered this dog, Chancho, to be a member of our family. We love him dearly. We miss him so much,” said owner Hannah McGuire.
NBC San Diego
Couple Stabbed While Helping Blind Man Attacked in Mission Valley Says They'd Do It Again
Two good Samaritans who were stabbed while defending a blind man attacked on a Mission Valley sidewalk last week said they wouldn't hesitate to jump in and help if they had to do it all over again. Sherlisse and Wayne Yehling are convinced had they not intervened, the 36-year-old transient...
San Diego man arrested in connection with two 2018 Fentanyl-related deaths
A San Diego man suspected of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was arrested this week on suspicion of murder.
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Ramona man shot outside home dies at hospital
A 59-year-old man who was shot outside of his Ramona home has died, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.
San Diegans react to night of violence as 6 shot in 4 separate incidents
Police agencies across San Diego County are investigating after six people were injured in four shootings that took place within a matter of hours.
Shooting of Man, 59, in Ramona Home Last Week Ruled a Homicide
The gunshot death last week of a 59-year-old man in Ramona has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday found the victim suffering from a gunshot to the head at a home in the 1800 block of La Brea Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man shot outside San Diego resort
Someone pulled up in an SUV and shot a man in the parking lot of a San Diego resort early Sunday morning, police said.
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming near Las Vegas
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming on a desert road about 25 miles north of Las Vegas
Paramedics Recover Drowned Man’s Body in Rose Creek
A man pulled from Rose Creek Monday evening was pronounced dead at the scene. San Diego Police received a call at approximately 7:31 p.m. regarding a body lying “motionless in the river,” Officer John Buttle told City News Service. Paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to...
City officials celebrate installation of long-awaited traffic light
A traffic project over a decade in the making is finally complete in University City, City of San Diego officials announced Tuesday.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
crimevoice.com
Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested in Otay Mesa
Originally published as a San Diego Police Department press release:. “On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, just after 5 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress on the 2500 block of Caminito Hiedra in the City of San Diego. The resident opened his rear sliding glass door to take out the trash.
News Now: Four shootings overnight in span of a few hours
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we share what we've learned so far about four separate shootings around San Diego overnight, then cover the weekend's other top stories.
Man seriously wounded in parking lot of hotel in Mission Beach
A 41-year-old man was seriously wounded Sunday when a suspect inside a black SUV fired shots at him at the parking lot of the Bahia Resort Hotel, in the Mission Beach community of San Diego.
