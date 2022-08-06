Suspect Arrested in Anne Arundel County Racist Vandalism of Church

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn. Officers located the 30-year-old male victim, who advised he was stabbed by a subject that was not known to him. The victim said he was walking in the field between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by a male and a female suspect. The victim did not advise which subject stabbed him, only that it was one of the two suspects. Officers rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived and transported them to a local hospital. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-8760 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

SEVERN, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO