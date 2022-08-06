Suspect Arrested in Anne Arundel County Racist Vandalism of Church

Read on wnav.com
21 year Old Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing a Juvenile
Police say the incident occurred last night at Marley Station Mall, on Ritchie Highway, in Glen Burnie. Witnesses reported that there was a fight outside of the Mall, and as a result, a 21-year-old man from Millersville, David Knuckey, allegedly was the one who pulled a knife on a juvenile and stabbed him. That juvenile went to an area hospital for treatment while Knuckey allegedly fled the area on foot. Police found him and arrested him.
