Trump targets Wisconsin GOP lawmaker for not overturning election results

Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
What to watch in Minnesota's 2022 primary election
Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election. Here's a sampling of some of the most closely watched races on the ballot. Republican attorney general race The most competitive statewide primary is the Republican attorney general race between Jim Schulz, the party-endorsed candidate, and Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP's nominee in 2018.The stakes: The winner takes on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in what's expected to be a hotly contested race this November. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum In the Twin Cities, Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum both have same-party challengers. Omar,...
Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans were poised to choose their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates. The Senate race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against two conservatives: attorney Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement last week from former President Donald Trump. Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is a “true America-first patriot.” She and Lumaj, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2018, each have argued that only a conservative can beat the incumbent Democrat, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, in the November election. “President Trump’s endorsement proves to voters that all states are in the running to flip red,” Levy said in a written statement after Trump announced his support over the phone during a GOP event in Montville on Thursday.
Trump-endorsed Michigan AG candidate named in state election probe
Michigan's attorney general is requesting a special prosecutor to investigate alleged election breaches concerning her Trump-endorsed challenger, Matthew DePerno, Reuters first reported Sunday. Why it matters: DePerno was previously accused of profiting off 2020 election conspiracies by Republican state senators, per Axios Detroit's Samuel Robinson. Driving the news: The request...
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Liz Cheney calls GOP "very sick," questions whether party can recover
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she believes the Republican Party is "very sick" and may not be able to recover in the near future, The New York Times reported. The big picture: Cheney, who serves as the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, has long questioned the party's attachment to former President Donald Trump.
Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet
Remember our toilet scoop in Axios AM earlier this year? Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about former President Trump will report that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet — and believed the former president, a notorious destroyer of Oval Office documents, was the flusher.
Lindsey Graham among senators throwing support behind Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Senators from both sides of the aisle voiced their support on Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan, as China continues to retaliate with provocative military drills in the region. The big picture: Following Pelosi's controversial trip to the island nation, the Chinese military began live ammunition...
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department — notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland — decided to take such a drastic step. Answers weren’t quickly forthcoming. Agents on Monday searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. It marked a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump, who faces an array of inquiries tied to his conduct in the waning days of his administration. From echoes of Watergate to the more immediate House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Washington, a city used to sleepy Augusts, reeled from one speculative or accusatory headline to the next. Was the Justice Department politicized? What prompted it to seek authorization to search the estate for classified documents now, months after it was revealed that Trump had taken boxes of materials with him when he left the White House after losing the 2020 election?
Jan. 6 hearings haven't changed public opinion on Trump, poll finds
Close to 40% of Americans would still support former President Trump in a 2024 presidential bid despite the recent Jan. 6 hearings, a new Monmouth University poll found. The big picture: The poll found that American public opinion of Trump, the Jan. 6 riot and the 2024 election haven't shifted after the recent hearings, which have aimed to show that there is evidence Trump committed crimes during the Capitol riot.
Trump gives House a break
Former President Trump has been paying a lot less attention to House races than he has to statewide races — and lots of Republicans don't mind a bit. Why it matters: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies are boosting the fortunes of more-mainstream-than-MAGA Republicans in pivotal primaries, often working under the radar.
Second terms for Biden, Trump "worst thing" for U.S., voters say in new poll
A large number of Americans say a second term for President Biden or former President Trump is the "worst thing" that could happen to the country, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll out this week. What to watch: A rematch of the 2020 election could be in the making, with...
Charted: GOP's state-level dominance
Republicans have maintained control over more state legislative seats than Democrats for more than a decade straight, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures and Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have the power to shape voting rules, gun control laws, abortion access and other issues that...
Candidates supporting abortion rights preferred by half of voters: Poll
Nearly half of U.S. voters say they would be more likely to support candidates that favor keeping abortion legal, a ABC News/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates. Why it matters: Democrats have hoped the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June will help galvanize voters ahead of this year's midterms.
FBI's Mar-a-Lago search juices GOP fundraising
Monday's FBI search of Mar-a-Lago may have targeted former President Trump, but Republicans from D.C. to Kansas to California are looking to cash in on the fallout. Driving the news: The unprecedented law enforcement action provided extensive fodder for political fundraising appeals all day Tuesday, with Republican operatives predicting a windfall for their candidates and committees.
Trump's 2024 boost
Former President Trump's top prospective rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, alleging — without evidence — that he's the victim of political persecution by a rogue Biden Justice Department. Why it matters: At a moment when Trump's grip...
