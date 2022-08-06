Read on www.gladstonedispatch.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Hazardous waste mobile collection event Saturday
Residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste through free mobile collection events hosted by the Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program. The next mobile collection event is slated for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Happy Rock Park, North 76th Street and North Antioch, Gladstone. The collection will run until noon or until the trucks are full.
gladstonedispatch.com
Love INC's care pantry in need of hygiene items, diapers
LIBERTY — Love INC in Clay County, which provides pantry and hygiene items to those in need, has a variety of needs to help fill pantry shelves. Currently, the pantry is short on sized 2T and 3T Pull-Ups for both boys and girls, size 6 diapers, dish soap, laundry soap, fabric softener, women's body wash, men's body wash, men's shaving cream and men's deodorant.
Dana & Parks: Kids have longer walks to school this year thanks to bus driver shortage
School districts in the Kansas City area are dealing with a severe shortage of bus drivers, which means some students will have to walk farther to get to school than before – a lot farther.
gladstonedispatch.com
Sunflower Field Festival Saturday
GLADSTONE — According to a recent study, sunflowers are the second most Instgrammable flower with almost 10 million posts using “#sunflower.” Sunflowers are relatively easy to grow due to the fact that they’re heat tolerant, pest resistant and fast growing. To celebrate sunflowers, Atkins-Johnson Farm and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flatlandkc.org
Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods
Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
Kansas City domestic violence shelter raising money to buy van
Newhouse, a Kansas City domestic violence shelter, needs to raise $20,000 to buy a used van to transport clients and their children.
Overland Park plans temporary fire station at former city pool
The Overland Park City Council will consider using the Marty Pool property as a temporary fire station at 74th Street and Conser.
KCTV 5
KC salon offering free back-to-school haircuts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kids across the KC metro will head back to the classroom over the next two weeks. One local salon is making sure every student gets the feeling of showing up to school with a fresh haircut. Joey Thomas of the 180V Barber Salon started the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14
Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
kcur.org
Kansas City bus fare is free, but commuters still deal with long waits and unreliable service
On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park, she is only seven minutes from work by car, but she does not have a car. Instead, she relies on the bus to get everywhere — including work.
1 injured in Independence house fire
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MoDOT closing NB I-29 at 169 Highway for bridge repairs
The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing northbound I-29 at U.S. 169 for emergency bridge repairs.
Fight over proposed apartment complex in Overland Park headed for vote
The Overland Park City Council is expected to vote Aug. 15 on a 446-unit apartment complex developers want at 135th Street and Antioch Road.
QSR Web
Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location
Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
KCTV 5
Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations of racism
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Come Friday, Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque is coming to Kansas City. Some say the honor is long overdue and hope it will help bring home a new era of growth.
Back-to-School in the Shawnee Mission School District 2022
What to know: The Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas begins the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 11-12 for most students.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that more people should know about?
With two states, multiple cities and millions of residents in the metro, there's almost too much to explore in Kansas City. How do you even start?. KCUR is putting together the Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.
Turner School District begins new school year with bus changes
Back-to-School: Turner School District students will have to walk farther to bus stops in Kansas City, Kansas because of driver shortage.
Less local tourism affecting farmer's profit at City Market
Sunday marks the start of National Farmers Market Week, and farmers like Mike McFarland are hopeful Kansas Citians will show support by visiting the City Market.
Comments / 0