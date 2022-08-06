ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

gladstonedispatch.com

Hazardous waste mobile collection event Saturday

Residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste through free mobile collection events hosted by the Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program. The next mobile collection event is slated for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Happy Rock Park, North 76th Street and North Antioch, Gladstone. The collection will run until noon or until the trucks are full.
GLADSTONE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Love INC's care pantry in need of hygiene items, diapers

LIBERTY — Love INC in Clay County, which provides pantry and hygiene items to those in need, has a variety of needs to help fill pantry shelves. Currently, the pantry is short on sized 2T and 3T Pull-Ups for both boys and girls, size 6 diapers, dish soap, laundry soap, fabric softener, women's body wash, men's body wash, men's shaving cream and men's deodorant.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunflower Field Festival Saturday

GLADSTONE — According to a recent study, sunflowers are the second most Instgrammable flower with almost 10 million posts using “#sunflower.” Sunflowers are relatively easy to grow due to the fact that they’re heat tolerant, pest resistant and fast growing. To celebrate sunflowers, Atkins-Johnson Farm and...
GLADSTONE, MO
flatlandkc.org

Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods

Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC salon offering free back-to-school haircuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kids across the KC metro will head back to the classroom over the next two weeks. One local salon is making sure every student gets the feeling of showing up to school with a fresh haircut. Joey Thomas of the 180V Barber Salon started the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14

Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
KANSAS CITY, MO
QSR Web

Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location

Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
KANSAS CITY, MO

