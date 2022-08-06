ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slava Medvedenko Auctions Lakers Title Rings for Ukraine Relief

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LAGUNA NIGUEL (CNS) - Two NBA championships rings owned by former Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko fetched a combined $253,534 at an auction for Ukraine relief efforts, it was announced Saturday.

SCP Auctions' "Lakers Rings for Relief" event closed Friday night. Medvedenko's 2001 ring and his 2002 ring each sold for $126,767, which "blew away any previous result for rings from these years," auction officials said.

SCP Auctions will be giving the entire final sale price of both rings to Medvedenko's Fly High Foundation, which supports Ukrainian children by organizing rehabilitation camps for affected kids, restoring the sports infrastructure of the country's schools and launching a network of social sports clubs.

"We also plan to purchase sports equipment and goods for damaged school gyms in order to return children to classes and physical activity as soon as possible," Medvedenko said. "Sport is a great antidepressant, and our objective is to return happiness to the lives of Ukrainian kids."

Medvedenko, a native of Ukraine who played for the Lakers from 2000- 06, served in Ukraine's territorial defense forces in Kyiv during Russia's invasion this year.

More information about Fly High can be found at www.flyhigh.fund.

