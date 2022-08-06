Alabama man charged in predawn stabbing death of wife, rape of 15-year-old girl

Read on www.al.com
Related
26-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting
A Saturday-afternoon shooting in Montgomery left one person dead. Police on Sunday identified the victim as Christopher Thomas. He was 26 and lived in Montgomery. The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. Officers and paramedics dispatched to the location found Thomas had been shot and pronounced him dead on the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘You made a very bad decision’ – judge sentences man for scuffle with Thomasville cops
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Thomasville man to more than eight years in prison for a scuffle involving two police officers last year. Derrius Donae Griffin, 30, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding federal law enforcement officers. Both of the officers from the June 19, 2021, incident were assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
WSFA
Reward, new photos released in 2014 Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are hoping a reward and new photos could generate tips that would thaw a 2014 Montgomery homicide cold case. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information or arrests in the case of Charlie “Jay” McCord. According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police and...
Alabama begins foreign tour with blowout win in Spain
Alabama men’s basketball began a foreign tour with a blowout win Monday over the Spain Select team. The Tide’s 108-64 win in Barcelona included a game-high 17 points from freshman Brandon Miller and 13 each from two other freshmen in guard Rylan Griffen and forward Noah Clowney. All three players started the exhibition contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job
After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
Randolph looking to build on 2021 success with experienced team returning
Randolph head coach David Lloyd is thrilled with the progress the Raiders have made since he arrived two years ago. The team made the playoffs both season and hosted the school’s first postseason game. However, Lloyd isn’t satisfied. “We were fortunate enough to squeak into the fourth seed...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0