90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Boob Job, Botox and More

No filter here! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has been very open with fans about going under the knife for cosmetic procedures including a boob job, botox and more.

The reality star shared a beaming selfie showing off her updated look on Instagram in December 2019, shortly after opening up about getting Botox during season 7 of the TLC series. In the portrait, Angela is all smiles as she flaunts her complexion and it looks like she is very pleased with the results of her cosmetic procedure.

During episode 6 of 90DF, the Maury alum spoke candidly about why she was interested in getting plastic surgery. “I want to look as fresh as I can and maybe a little younger. OK, a lot younger,” Angela said, noting how she wanted to impress Michael.

In March 2021, the TV personality confirmed to Us Weekly that she went under the knife for a gastric sleeve surgery the previous August. “I’ve always wanted to enhance my look for Michael because of his age, but this journey — people need to know — I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery,” she told the outlet. “I worried, if I don’t get on the table, I’m gonna die.”

Fans first began noticing Angela’s weight loss progress in November 2020, after she shared a series of clips from her granddaughters’ joint birthday party.

The previous month, when the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all aired, Angela discussed her plans to undergo the procedure telling host Shaun Robinson that “everything will be reconstructed.”

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” she added, noting her husband’s disapproval, but insisting the surgery was necessary to improve her health.

Since her weight loss surgery, Angela has gone on to unveil a total teeth makeover, a boob job, and more botox.

Angela and husband Michael Ilesanmi were first introduced to 90 Day Fiancé fans during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018 after meeting online. They started dating long-distance shortly after and documented their first in-person meeting on their debut season. The pair continued to share their love story on season 3, season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and season 5 and 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The pair’s relationship has been rocky since he relocated from Nigeria but ultimately tied the knot in January 2020. Breakup rumors were swirling in early 2022 after costar Usman “SojaBoy” Umar claimed the couple had called it quits. While their current relationship status is unknown, Angela continues to improve her looks through plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Angela Deem’s plastic surgery transformation!