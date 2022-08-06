ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Boob Job, Botox and More

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNNvN_0h7VvXtL00

No filter here! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has been very open with fans about going under the knife for cosmetic procedures including a boob job, botox and more.

The reality star shared a beaming selfie showing off her updated look on Instagram in December 2019, shortly after opening up about getting Botox during season 7 of the TLC series. In the portrait, Angela is all smiles as she flaunts her complexion and it looks like she is very pleased with the results of her cosmetic procedure.

During episode 6 of 90DF, the Maury alum spoke candidly about why she was interested in getting plastic surgery. “I want to look as fresh as I can and maybe a little younger. OK, a lot younger,” Angela said, noting how she wanted to impress Michael.

In March 2021, the TV personality confirmed to Us Weekly that she went under the knife for a gastric sleeve surgery the previous August. “I’ve always wanted to enhance my look for Michael because of his age, but this journey — people need to know — I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery,” she told the outlet. “I worried, if I don’t get on the table, I’m gonna die.”

Fans first began noticing Angela’s weight loss progress in November 2020, after she shared a series of clips from her granddaughters’ joint birthday party.

The previous month, when the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all aired, Angela discussed her plans to undergo the procedure telling host Shaun Robinson that “everything will be reconstructed.”

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” she added, noting her husband’s disapproval, but insisting the surgery was necessary to improve her health.

Since her weight loss surgery, Angela has gone on to unveil a total teeth makeover, a boob job, and more botox.

Angela and husband Michael Ilesanmi were first introduced to 90 Day Fiancé fans during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018 after meeting online. They started dating long-distance shortly after and documented their first in-person meeting on their debut season. The pair continued to share their love story on season 3, season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and season 5 and 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The pair’s relationship has been rocky since he relocated from Nigeria but ultimately tied the knot in January 2020. Breakup rumors were swirling in early 2022 after costar Usman “SojaBoy” Umar claimed the couple had called it quits. While their current relationship status is unknown, Angela continues to improve her looks through plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Angela Deem’s plastic surgery transformation!

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Umar
Person
Shaun Robinson
In Touch Weekly

Breaking Dress Code! Every Time Katey Duggar Said Goodbye to Skirts and Hello to Pants: See Photos

Fashion forward! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) has seemingly said goodbye to her long skirts and started wearing more jeans, shorts and pants. “My two favorite things in life!” Katey’s husband, Jedidiah Duggar, captioned a sweet photo of his wife smiling while holding their baby boy. In the photo, which was shared to their joint Instagram account on August 2, Katey is seen wearing a pink T-shirt that read, “It’s the little things in life,” with a pair of dark denim pants, while their son’s onesie read, “Little things.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Baby No. 4? ‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Reveal If They Want More Kids After Josiah

Baby No. 4? Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff revealed if they plan to have more kids after welcoming their third child, son Josiah. “We’re still probably done after this,” Zach, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 2. However, Tori, 31, admitted “it’s getting harder” to say they’re “done” having kids because they’ve been loving their baby boy’s newborn stage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Botox#Fiance#Boob#Us Weekly
In Touch Weekly

Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Sons Are Married: Meet Their Wives and Kids

Where has the time gone? Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s sons are married and have started families of their own since they first appeared on TLC nearly 15 years ago. Of their 19 total kids, Jim Bob and Michelle have 10 sons: Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin and Jackson. Of their gaggle of boys, only three have yet to get married — Jason, James and Jackson.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shops for Birthday Balloon in Black Outfit

Festive! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went incognito in a black outfit while shopping for a large birthday balloon. The 16-year-old kept things casual as she stepped outside wearing a black sweatshirt and matching shorts and sneakers, while wearing a face mask in Los Feliz, California, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. She also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun while carrying a plastic bag and a colorful balloon that read “Happy Birthday” in one hand.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Jamal Menzies? Everything We Know About ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Kimberly Menzies’ Son

A tight bond. 90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies debuted her relationship with Usman “SojaBoy” Umar on season 5 of Before the 90 Days, but it’s her son, Jamal Menzies, that fans have questions about! The pair’s mother-son commentary keeps viewers entertained on Pillow Talk and the infamous duo are returning to continue their story on the upcoming season of Happily Ever After? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kimberly’s son, Jamal Menzies!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

See Chrissy Teigen’s Growing Baby Bump With All of Her Pregnancy Photos She’s Shared

Expanding their family. Chrissy Teigen is pregnant and expecting a rainbow baby with husband John Legend nearly two years after losing son Jack. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” the expectant mom shared via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, alongside a photo of herself in black mesh underwear as she showed off her growing bump. “Joy has filled our home and hearts again.”
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Stylish Mama! Katey Duggar Rocks Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son Truett

Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey, 24, smiling while holding baby True, 3 months, via their joint Instagram account on Tuesday, August 2. His wife’s pink T-shirt shirt read, “It’s the little things in life,” while their son’s said, “Little things.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’

He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation. “Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere

Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
TV SERIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy