ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigates sexual abuse of juvenile

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kold.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for suspect in several armed robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect who robbed Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the robberies happened July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde Road and July 10 and 16 at the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed and a man was hurt in shootings near Speedway and Rosemont in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said officers were first called to the area around 2:30 a.m. A 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and he is expected to recover.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cochise County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Benson, AZ
City
Bisbee, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Cochise, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating Sunday morning homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Speedway and Rosemont around 2:30 a.m. KOLD had a crew there and saw several bullet casings outside of the Royal...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown early Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Tucson police, first responders were called around 2:40 a.m. to an area north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Club Road, where they found the woman’s body.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson family hosts toy drive in honor of late son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is asking for toy donations for kids in need in honor of their young son, who died four years ago. According to the family of Gabriel Torres, an infant who died in a car accident near Tucson on April 10, 2018, donation boxes will be set up at several businesses throughout the Tucson area.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Juveniles#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood watch in effect through 5 a.m. Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. Additional rounds may move through during the overnight hours. With the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more favorable flow pattern for daily thunderstorms will persist through this coming week as the upper high becomes centered over the Four Corners region. Daytime temperature will remain near seasonable readings. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5:00 p.m. Patchy blowing dust...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy