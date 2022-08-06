Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigates sexual abuse of juvenile

Read on www.kold.com
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for suspect in several armed robberies
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect who robbed Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the robberies happened July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde Road and July 10 and 16 at the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road.
KOLD-TV
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
KOLD-TV
One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed and a man was hurt in shootings near Speedway and Rosemont in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said officers were first called to the area around 2:30 a.m. A 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and he is expected to recover.
KOLD-TV
Cyclist fighting for life after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found around 5:30 a.m. and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating Sunday morning homicide in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Speedway and Rosemont around 2:30 a.m. KOLD had a crew there and saw several bullet casings outside of the Royal...
KOLD-TV
73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown early Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Tucson police, first responders were called around 2:40 a.m. to an area north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Club Road, where they found the woman’s body.
KOLD-TV
Tucson family hosts toy drive in honor of late son
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is asking for toy donations for kids in need in honor of their young son, who died four years ago. According to the family of Gabriel Torres, an infant who died in a car accident near Tucson on April 10, 2018, donation boxes will be set up at several businesses throughout the Tucson area.
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood watch in effect through 5 a.m. Wednesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. Additional rounds may move through during the overnight hours. With the...
KOLD-TV
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more favorable flow pattern for daily thunderstorms will persist through this coming week as the upper high becomes centered over the Four Corners region. Daytime temperature will remain near seasonable readings. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5:00 p.m. Patchy blowing dust...
KOLD-TV
American Red Cross sees desperate need for diversity in blood donors
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The national blood shortage is critical across the nation. With a decrease in donors, it leads to a less diverse blood pool for the people who depend on it. “It’s dire and I think making more people aware that we need people of color...
