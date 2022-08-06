Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigates sexual abuse of juvenile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is asking for toy donations for kids in need in honor of their young son, who died four years ago. According to the family of Gabriel Torres, an infant who died in a car accident near Tucson on April 10, 2018, donation boxes will be set up at several businesses throughout the Tucson area.

