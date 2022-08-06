‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Reveals They Once Considered ‘Escaping’ Oregon

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

New beginnings? Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, considered moving out of their home state of Oregon.

The mom of three, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, August 5, to reflect on her new living situation and admit the former reality TV couple contemplated leaving the Beaver State.

“Ultimately we love Oregon and the outdoors too much,” the A Love Letter Life author wrote of the couple’s decision to stay, alongside a photo of her and her husband dancing in a field of long grass. “There is nothing like the PNW [Pacific Northwest].”

Also listing their families are in Oregon and the blossoming wildlife as major motivators to stay, she added, “We love things about other places but ultimately haven’t felt led to move anywhere and the reasons to leave are more rooted in escaping than intentionally desiring or feeling lead [sic] to a new place.”

While the couple has felt pressure to call their new property their “forever home,” “We see the long-term vision here, but if God leads us somewhere else, we would go,” she added in another slide. “I could see us potentially desiring more land some days … but we’ll see how we do with this first.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey’s reflection comes fresh off the news that the couple bought their own farm in Oregon in June 2022. The duo sold their former house in July for a staggering $730,000.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey announced the exciting news via Instagram, alongside a montage of clips that documented their time at Roloff Farms and their new home. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”

The “Behind the Scenes” podcast host shared that trains are a special theme in her romance with Jeremy, so the pair took it as a sign. “If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives,” the Oregon resident continued in the caption. “It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property.”

The couple recently hosted their friends and family for a redneck-themed housewarming party at their new home, with Jeremy going all out with a mullet hairstyle.

“The Redneck Yacht Club breakin’ in the new house with some fun and games,” Audrey captioned a montage of clips from the activity-filled evening. In the video, Audrey donned overalls and a green John Deere trucker hat. The guests dressed in theme and participated in fun games that included beer pong and potato sack races.