Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa will spend $16 million of ARPA funds on tourism projects
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday the state will spend $16 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for three tourism projects. This is the third round of funding for the $100 million Destination Iowa program announced in April. The program invests in...
Corydon Times-Republican
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings.
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch now: Pritzker reactions to Indiana abortion ban
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the state's efforts to expand capacity for women seeking abortions, including those who may come from Indiana now that lawmakers there have moved to ban the procedure.
Corydon Times-Republican
Hands-free driving legislation remains stalled as highway fatalities rise
Lawmakers have spent more than four years debating legislation to require hands-free devices for drivers. (Photo by Andrew Kennard for Iowa Capital Dispatch) Highway fatalities are rising in Iowa and law enforcement officials believe the state’s difficult-to-enforce laws on distracted driving are playing a role. There have been 197...
Corydon Times-Republican
Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens
A Carroll County farmer uses supplemental water to nourish fields on Aug. 8, 2022. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Corydon Times-Republican
Storm Lake carp die-off unlikely to have lasting impact
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- State biologists aren't worried that a virus killing thousands of juvenile-age carp in Storm Lake will have a lasting impact on the species' population in the lake. Thousands of common carp infected with the koi herpes virus have died and continue to wash up, lining beaches...
Corydon Times-Republican
Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
Corydon Times-Republican
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair
More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
