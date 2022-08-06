ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

sebastiandaily.com

SRA Chamber of Commerce – Grill Out Night (Map)

The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce “Grill Out Night” will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm throughout Sebastian. If you are new to Sebastian and have never experienced one of the chamber’s grill-out night events, it is worth getting out and participating. So, print your list and map of the participating businesses and enjoy a beautiful night out in our wonderful community.
SEBASTIAN, FL
treasurecoast.com

Village of Port Salerno

Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
PORT SALERNO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 of the Best Vero Beach Restaurants for Families With Kids

Planning a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, can be pretty time-consuming, so you’ll need to consider the best places to visit if you’re interested in the city’s beaches and resorts. If you’re on vacation with your family and kids, knowing the best places to eat is essential if you’re interested in treating them to dinner after a long day.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

William Otto “Uncle Bill” Rother, of Sebastian, Obituary

Mr. William Otto Rother, age 89, of Weston, CT, and Sebastian, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his beloved Kettle Creek Camp in the mountains of Pennsylvania. He was surrounded by loved ones. Bill was born on May 29, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 8

Robert Van Saun, age 75, passed away July 21, 2022 at VNA Hospice House. He was born September 16, 1946 in Teaneck, NJ to the late David and Inez Van Saun. Robert is survived by his wife, Judy Van Saun. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign

HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn

The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Emergency services respond to house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department and fire rescue services are responding to a house fire, according to the department's Facebook page. According to the post, all occupants were safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire is on 19th Street and...
VERO BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Community fundraiser for 2 local musicians who lost daughter

Two people who are involved in our community need our help. Gary and Lori Vadimsky lost their daughter Ava in a terrible automobile accident on July 15 and passed away on July 25. Gary and Lori are also in the Elton John tribute band known as Greggie And The Jets...
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Famous musician siblings coming to Cocoa Beach

BREVARD COUNTY — A gifted brother-and-sister duo are bringing their talent to Cocoa Beach this weekend for an unforgettable concert. The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Jacob Velazquez and Skylar Rae in the “Jake n’ Sky Show.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.
COCOA BEACH, FL
K2 Photo Marketing

St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin family

Welcome Home, Martin Family. Members of the community showed up in force to welcome and congratulate Tameshia Martin and her son Antwan on purchasing their Habitat home on Wednesday, August 3 in Fort Pierce. Cars lined the streets as family, friends, community, staff, and volunteers gathered on Notlem Drive for St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity’s first Community Land Trust Home Dedication ceremony.
FORT PIERCE, FL

