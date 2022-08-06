Read on www.sebastiandaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLEllen ContrerasMerritt Island, FL
Related
sebastiandaily.com
SRA Chamber of Commerce – Grill Out Night (Map)
The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce “Grill Out Night” will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm throughout Sebastian. If you are new to Sebastian and have never experienced one of the chamber’s grill-out night events, it is worth getting out and participating. So, print your list and map of the participating businesses and enjoy a beautiful night out in our wonderful community.
treasurecoast.com
Village of Port Salerno
Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
spacecoastdaily.com
10-Year Old Mixed Breed Dog ‘Lady’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – 10-year-old mixed breed dog Lady has been chosen as the newest animal featured on K-9 Junny’s dating site ‘Tender’. Lady is looking for a forever family. She likes the fine squeakies of life and enjoys treats in moderation. She likes long walks...
floridasportsman.com
SOLD- Thompson, Encore Pro Hunter, “Frame”, Port St. Lucie- $600.
This frame is like brand new. It is original to Thompson before S&W took over. Can be used as a pistol or a rifle configuration. Fired only 5 times. Comes with attachment bolt and pivot pin. Look at the pictures as they show the condition of the frame. These original...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Vero Beach Restaurants for Families With Kids
Planning a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, can be pretty time-consuming, so you’ll need to consider the best places to visit if you’re interested in the city’s beaches and resorts. If you’re on vacation with your family and kids, knowing the best places to eat is essential if you’re interested in treating them to dinner after a long day.
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
sebastiandaily.com
William Otto “Uncle Bill” Rother, of Sebastian, Obituary
Mr. William Otto Rother, age 89, of Weston, CT, and Sebastian, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his beloved Kettle Creek Camp in the mountains of Pennsylvania. He was surrounded by loved ones. Bill was born on May 29, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA,...
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 8
Robert Van Saun, age 75, passed away July 21, 2022 at VNA Hospice House. He was born September 16, 1946 in Teaneck, NJ to the late David and Inez Van Saun. Robert is survived by his wife, Judy Van Saun. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther...
sebastiandaily.com
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn
The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Emergency services respond to house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department and fire rescue services are responding to a house fire, according to the department's Facebook page. According to the post, all occupants were safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire is on 19th Street and...
Florida AG, Melbourne police bust statewide retail theft ring
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department have busted an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores across the Sunshine State. According to a news release, two men, Marshawn Gordon and John McClure III, wore masks and raided stores, stealing nearly $30,000 worth...
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
sebastiandaily.com
Community fundraiser for 2 local musicians who lost daughter
Two people who are involved in our community need our help. Gary and Lori Vadimsky lost their daughter Ava in a terrible automobile accident on July 15 and passed away on July 25. Gary and Lori are also in the Elton John tribute band known as Greggie And The Jets...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Famous musician siblings coming to Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY — A gifted brother-and-sister duo are bringing their talent to Cocoa Beach this weekend for an unforgettable concert. The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Jacob Velazquez and Skylar Rae in the “Jake n’ Sky Show.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.
cbs12.com
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday. The launch is set for 6:57 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. SpaceX is looking to send another...
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin family
Welcome Home, Martin Family. Members of the community showed up in force to welcome and congratulate Tameshia Martin and her son Antwan on purchasing their Habitat home on Wednesday, August 3 in Fort Pierce. Cars lined the streets as family, friends, community, staff, and volunteers gathered on Notlem Drive for St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity’s first Community Land Trust Home Dedication ceremony.
Comments / 0