Rockford Scanner™: …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING… (At 2 PM, NWS said It Feels Like109 Degrees)

WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding likely overnight/early Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Soft sleepers were, in all likelihood, woken up several times during the wee hours of Sunday morning, as a complex of slow-moving, tropical thunderstorms dropped through the Stateline. When all was said and done, many Stateline communities saw in excess of two inches of rainfall
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: NWS Said The 2-Day Rainfall total for Rockford is 6.15 inches.
As of 1PM, Rockford Airport has reported 3.23 inches of rainfall. This breaks the previous record of 1.75 inches from 1939. The last time Rockford Airport reported more than 3 inches was 06/28/2017.
Rockford Smashes Rainfall Record After 2-Day Deluge Dumps More Than 6 Inches of Precipitation
Two consecutive days of rain have dumped more than six inches of precipitation on Rockford, and a new record has been set thanks to the days-long deluge. According to the National Weather Service, the official reporting station at Rockford Airport has measured 6.15 inches of rain in the last two days.
WIFR
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
rockfordscanner.com
Updated With Some Photos: Flash Flood Warning, Some Flash Flooding Currently Ongoing in Stephenson/Winnebago/Ogle Counties.
Sources are reporting some flooding in Stephenson and Winnebago Counties. A lot of reports of some flooding going on near Lena and Freeport. Emergency management in Stephenson County are reporting some roads are so deep, you can no longer see the fire hydrants!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: NWS Says There Might Be A Chance For Some Flash Flooding
NWS Says There Might Be A Chance For Some Flash Flooding. Periods of heavy rainfall are likely within the broad region tonight into Monday, though uncertainty is high on specific details. If that heavy rainfall sets up over any areas that saw heavy rainfall on Sunday, a flash flooding threat
Rain in Stephenson County closes roads, floods homes
(WTVO) — A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area. Find a list of all the road closures below, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Business 20 West from Lily Creek Rd to Harlem Center Rd Lily Creek Rd from Business 20 West to Harlem […]
Rockford roads blocked due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Flash Flood Warning
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a. * At 357 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. torrential rainfall moving into the warned area. An automated. weather station in McConnell recorded 1.27 inches of rain in just. 15 minutes between 329 AM CDT and 344 AM CDT!
WIFR
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Public work officials ask residents to stay in place if possible on Monday due to flash flooding. Roads in and around the city are under nearly two feet of water in some areas, including West Street by Read Park. Motorists should not attempt driving through flooded
WIFR
Stephenson County suffers severe flooding aftermath
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain is finally coming to an end in the region, but the damage is far from over as flood waters rise to dangerous levels. “I was gonna go to work this morning. I got up at about 5:45 a.m. and looked and there was no water over here at all. Then by the time I got out, it was about a quarter-to-seven and I looked, and water was coming across Henderson,” said Ed Keister, a resident of Freeport whose home is surrounded by more than a foot of water.
rockfordscanner.com
Update: Reports of a few roadways washed out in Stephenson County… Flash Flood WARNING/Advisory/Watch
UPDATE: There are several reports of many roadways that are impassable, due to the flooding. There are reports of a few roads in Stephenson County that are washed away. (Cedarville, Winslow, Highway 73, Lena, Pearl City are the areas worst effected) If you are traveling: Turn around, Don’t drown!
WIFR
Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath. Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Freeport’s Krape Park barricaded due to fast moving water
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Parts of Stephenson County got a foot of rain in 24 hours over Sunday and Monday. Many roads in Freeport were impassible Monday morning, and Krope Park was temporarily barricaded up due to fast moving water. The Yellow Creek runs through the park. The main drive and parking lot were open, […]
MyStateline.com
Flooded roadways reported in Stephenson County
Flash flooding remains a concern in many areas across the Stateline, including the worst occurring this morning in areas of Stephenson County. Reports from emergency management lead to a flood warning being issued, and it remains in effect until 4:45PM Sunday afternoon. Data reporting sites have picked up over 2 inches of rainfall in some spots across Northern Illinois as of 9AM. Radar estimates and weather spotters have gauged total rainfall amounts in some locations to be anywhere from 4″ to 8″.
rockfordscanner.com
Traffic Alert : Traffic Lights Out On The East Side
As of 12:40 pm there are reports of traffic lights. being out on the East side. to treat it as a 4 way stop.
WIFR
MyStateline.com
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Said The Following Areas Are Closed, Due To Flooding
Use extreme caution while traveling this morning. The following intersections are impassable and are currently blocked off by barricades.
