ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts already seeing impact of Bradley's defensive scheme

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnfnN_0h7Vuuxj00

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — DeForest Buckner always appreciated watching Gus Bradley’s defenses.

It was the scheme Buckner thrived in with San Francisco, the scheme that created Seattle’s “Legion of Boom,” and the scheme that finally led the Raiders back to the playoffs last season.

So when Indianapolis hired Bradley as its new defensive coordinator, the Colts’ top defensive tackle was thrilled to start working with the defensive mastermind. Buckner believes Bradley can turn a budding Colts defense into a championship-caliber unit.

“We’re attacking up front. We’re blowing things up, everyone else is pretty much cleaning things up behind us,” Buckner said, explaining the new philosophy. “I like that. It’s controlled chaos.”

For Buckner and the other defensive linemen, it’s been a slight but welcome adjustment.

Former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus expected his unit to play fast, gang up around the ball and hold each player accountable. The result: He took one of the league’s worst defenses in 2017 and steadily led it to a top-10 ranking in 2020.

After Indy finished second in the league with 33 takeaways last season, the Chicago Bears hired Eberflus as head coach.

When general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich started searching for a replacement, they wanted someone with a similar approach who could make the defense even more productive.

The 56-year-old Bradley looked like the perfect fit with his preference for turning defensive linemen loose, rather than asking them to read and react.

But Reich had one more move — hiring the affable John Fox as senior defensive consultant. Fox lost two Super Bowls as a head coach, including to Bradley’s Seahawks defense in February 2014.

“Here’s what I appreciate about the way he’s approached it, he’s just there to serve,” Reich said, referring to Fox. “I think that’s working well. Gus is doing a phenomenal job of leading the defensive staff and getting that defense going, and I think he and Fox are developing a great relationship”

They certainly have most of the pieces.

Buckner is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the league’s premier interior lineman. Bradley and Fox also inherited perennial All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II, who made his first Pro Bowl last season

Indy then acquired one of Bradley’s prized pupils, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, in a March trade and also added free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Suddenly, the Colts had five defensive players with Pro Bowl resumes, two coaches with Super Bowl pedigrees and oodles of confidence.

“We can be something really special,” Leonard said as Indy opened training camp last week. “Nothing is going to be handed to us, we have to go out and prove it each and every week and that’s the ultimate goal.”

Leonard, Indy’s defensive energizer, remains on the physically unable to perform list because of back surgery in June. While he might not play in the preseason, his absence hasn’t held back Indy’s defense.

While quarterback Matt Ryan gets in sync with a new offense, new teammates plus a new and largely unproven group of receivers, the defense has won many practice-field battles at Grand Park.

Ngakoue routinely has shown his speed off the edge while Gilmore has blanketed receivers and broken up passes. Bradley likes the early impressions, especially in the secondary.

“It’s a group that’s kind of building that cohesiveness,” Bradley said. “As you know, Gilmore is not only covering, but you’ve got to be able to tackle him and play physically. To play at the level he’s done, that’s how he plays. I think that’s a good message to all of them.”

The most visible difference has come on the defensive line, where the Colts have struggled to generate a consistent pass rush recently.

Ngakoue is one of three active players with six straight seasons of at least eight sacks. Only Buffalo linebacker Von Miller (seven) and three-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald (eight) have longer streaks.

Plus, Ngakoue already knows Bradley’s system, having studied it in Jacksonville and Las Vegas.

“Got to flip the switch. It’s every man for themselves out there,” Ngakoue said.

Indy is hoping with Ngakoue operating on the outside and Buckner manning the inside, both players will be more productive and their approach to game will rub off on younger players such as defensive ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Paye and Odeyingbo made some crucial plays as rookie last season. A full and healthy offseason, more intense workouts and some new talent could help them become more consistent playmakers in 2022 while allowing the Colts to take another big step.

Buckner believes Bradley’s system can make it happen.

“It will be more kind of like we’re on a track, so we’re getting vertical, penetrating a lot more,” he said. “Guys are really embracing the scheme. You’ll see us in the backfield a lot more. I’m excited.”

___

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Westfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Chris Ballard
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Chicago Bears
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton

Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameis Winston leaves Saints camp early and more Day 11 Saints camp takeaways

With the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans preseason game at the end of the week, anticipation was high coming into Day 11 of Saints camp, another padded practice. While there were some positive moments throughout, they will be overshadowed by the big news around starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston left practice early and head coach Dennis Allen provided what he could as an update. That’s where we start our takeaways and practice notes from the first day of training camp Week 3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Browns' Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon. Grant, signed as a free agent during the offseason to improve a shaky return game, got hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn’t land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt. Grant pounded his hand into the grass and writhed in pain on the ground as two trainers came to assist him. He was then placed on a cart and driven into the team’s facility as practice continued. The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo further testing.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Marshawn Lynch, ex-NFL, booked on suspicion of DUI in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police. Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement. Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said. Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy