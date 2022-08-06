Farmer's Market Week: Buy local during peak produce season

NASHVILLE — August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.

“Farmers markets play an essential role in communities by creating space for connection and actively fostering more resilient local food systems,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Making the local connection and developing a relationship with the farmers producing your food is the perfect way to support your local community and economy.”

As students go back to school, filling lunch boxes with quality, healthy food is easy to do after a visit to a farmers market. The one-stop location provides options for diverse and tasty selections that family members of all ages will love.

“Shopping at a farmers market is important for many reasons,” Grow Oak Ridge Markets manager Rebecca Williams said. “I never really loved vegetables until I tried them freshly picked. Buying locally-grown produce brings high quality and amazing taste to your family’s table.”

In addition to traditional produce, many Tennessee farmers markets offer meats, artisan products, flowers, live music, and food trucks. Some markets accept SNAP and EBT benefits. Check with your local market for information on food assistance programs.

“The Henderson Farmers Market has been a blessing to this community in many ways,” market manager Steve Rickman said. “We are thriving, and we continue to add new events and ideas that will keep us sustainable for years to come.”

There are currently 163 farmers markets listed on the Pick Tennessee Products website and mobile app. Markets are encouraged to apply for this free listing at www.pickTNproducts.org. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for seasonal updates and information about farm-related events, activities, and products.