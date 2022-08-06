SWAT team, US Marshals arrest 'self-admitted' gang member in year-long murder investigation

Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
GBI responding to officer-involved shooting on SE Atlanta street
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon. Heavy police activity was seen near the intersection of Gibson Street and Memorial Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. GBI officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that agents are responding but did...
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say
Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom when a judge told 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis she now faces a murder charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Photos released of suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park
Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr....
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47
Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, August 9, 2022 report below.
APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
Arrest made after man gunned down at Riverdale restaurant
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in a Riverdale strip mall last month. DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, was charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Officers were called out shortly after 3...
Henry County police seeking identity of would-be shoplifter
ELLENWOOD — Employees at the Ellenwood Home Depot were able to stop a thief before he took off with $5,300 worth of merchandise. Henry County police are trying to identify the would-be shoplifter. Police report a white male dressed in a blue shirt, black shorts and black hat wearing...
Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop
New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
24-year-old man killed in shooting at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a double shooting at a house party that left a 24-year-old man dead. Officials say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a party at a home on Oakville Trail in Hampton, Georgia. Officers responding to the scene found...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Police searching for person of interest in deadly Atlanta apartment shooting
ATLANTA - Police are hoping someone can help them identify a person of interest in a deadly shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex Sunday afternoon. Officials say at around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
4-year-old found shot to death in car in DeKalb County, mother charged
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a child who was found shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 Sunday is now behind bars. According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to I-85 north at North Druid Hills Road at 7:38 p.m. That’s where they found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car from an apparent gunshot wound.
‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range
The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
Sentencing for man behind Mexico to Georgia Meth ring
ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – The man convicted of setting up a Mexico to Northwest Georgia meth pipeline has been sentenced in Federal Court in Rome. Prosecutors say Juan Cain Valencia-Ramirez has been in the drug business for a long time. They say he had set up a meth processing...
