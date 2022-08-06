ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SWAT team, US Marshals arrest 'self-admitted' gang member in year-long murder investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago
fox5atlanta.com

GBI responding to officer-involved shooting on SE Atlanta street

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon. Heavy police activity was seen near the intersection of Gibson Street and Memorial Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. GBI officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that agents are responding but did...
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say

Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
MARIETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47

Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park

ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made after man gunned down at Riverdale restaurant

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in a Riverdale strip mall last month. DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, was charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Officers were called out shortly after 3...
RIVERDALE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County police seeking identity of would-be shoplifter

ELLENWOOD — Employees at the Ellenwood Home Depot were able to stop a thief before he took off with $5,300 worth of merchandise. Henry County police are trying to identify the would-be shoplifter. Police report a white male dressed in a blue shirt, black shorts and black hat wearing...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop

New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for person of interest in deadly Atlanta apartment shooting

ATLANTA - Police are hoping someone can help them identify a person of interest in a deadly shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex Sunday afternoon. Officials say at around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

4-year-old found shot to death in car in DeKalb County, mother charged

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a child who was found shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 Sunday is now behind bars. According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to I-85 north at North Druid Hills Road at 7:38 p.m. That’s where they found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range

The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
ATLANTA, GA
WDEF

Sentencing for man behind Mexico to Georgia Meth ring

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – The man convicted of setting up a Mexico to Northwest Georgia meth pipeline has been sentenced in Federal Court in Rome. Prosecutors say Juan Cain Valencia-Ramirez has been in the drug business for a long time. They say he had set up a meth processing...
ROME, GA

