Kentucky State

350 southeastern Kentuckians still without power since July 28

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago

KENTUCKY (WOWK) — Kentucky Power gave final numbers on how many of its customers were impacted by catastrophic flooding in the southeastern part of the state on July 28.

A total of 23,000 customers lost power at the peak of the natural disaster. Now, about 350 customers in heavily damaged areas are still without power.

More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power.

Crews are continuing work in Breathitt, Knott and Perry counties over the weekend. Other county, state and utility agencies are also working in these areas.

Kentucky Power will do a post-assessment for flood damages and debris. During the inspection, the power company will assess for additional repairs or cleanup that may be needed.

Kentucky Power, part of American Electric Power (AEP), announced the AEP Foundation is donating $100,000 to four organizations working to aid flood-stricken areas in southeastern Kentucky: Save the Children , American Red Cross of Kentucky , The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the Team Kentucky Fund. Each organization will receive $25,000.

Customer safety information:

If your home’s electric service entrance (meter loop) has been damaged, was submerged or pulled away from the structure, it needs to be repaired in accordance with the National Electric Code.

Kentucky Power recommends hiring a licensed electrician to do a safety inspection inside your home or business before turning the main breaker back on after power is restored.

