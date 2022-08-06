ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday

By Taylor Young
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Out with the old and in with the new.

Some longtime attractions at Carowinds are no more.

“I think it’s exciting,” said Veronica, a park-goer. “It will be exciting to see something new come in.”.

RELATED | ‘It looked terrifying’: Carowinds parkgoers uneasy after ride stalls in mid-air with people onboard

A flight attendant is heard making the final call for three attractions in a 17-second video posted on the North Carolina amusement park’s social media page.

A Carowinds spokesperson said that, as of Aug. 1, Dodgem; Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena; Southern Star; and Yo-Yo had been permanently shut down.

With the four attractions no longer in use, park-goers are excited to find out what is coming next.

“I mean, that’s exciting because to draw more people in, you have to create new and exciting rides, and you know, make people want to come to Carowinds,” Queen Garrison said.

Carowinds said it will be making a significant announcement about the 2023 operating season on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

