Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday he will be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, insisting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. A day after President Joe Biden said the nation has an obligation to help all its people as he visited the stricken Appalachian region, Kentucky’s Democratic governor said the devastation is so extensive that it will be one of the most difficult rebuilding efforts the country has seen. “I believe that this is the natural disaster where we are going to see, is FEMA going to get it right?” Beshear said Tuesday at a news conference. “Or is it going to be an example where people are excited when they come in but even more deflated when they leave?” Beshear said the federal government has said “yes to just about every major program that we’ve asked for,” but said FEMA should do more to help more residents recover.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO