Bubba Wallace Wins First Career Pole Ahead Of Sunday's Race

Sometimes, with all the ugliness in sports and in the world in general, we need a little reminder of the brighter side of life. We got one this afternoon in the championship of the Little League World Series Southwest Region. With his team up 3-2 and runners on first and second, the pitcher for the Pearland (Tex.) Little League squad accidentally beaned the hitter he was facing to load the bases.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO