ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Tanak holds off hard-charging Rovanpera on WRC Rally Finland’s penultimate leg

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver

Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc's handling of Ferrari frustrations draws admiration from Horner

Christian Horner says he respects the way Charles Leclerc has handled himself during a frustrating first part of the season for Ferrari, and praised his approach to racing. Leclerc won two of the first three races and finished second in the other to open up a lead of more than a race win over the field, but has since only managed to add one additional victory in Austria while multiple other opportunities have slipped away through reliability issues, Ferrari strategic errors and his own mistakes. While Leclerc is now 80 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship fight, Horner says he’s been impressed by the Monegasque driver.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher to Red Bull for 2023?

If Haas move on from Mick Schumacher, could he end up making the switch from Ferrari to Red Bull for the 2023 Formula 1 season?. With Mick Schumacher losing the apparent leverage he would have had with Haas when Alpine’s Fernando Alonso announced his switch to Aston Martin as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement for the 2023 Formula 1 season, it has been revealed that Haas have suspended contract talks with the 23-year-old German.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elfyn Evans
fordauthority.com

Two Nascar Ford Teams Starting Top Five At Michigan 2022

Two Nascar Ford teams will take the green flag at Michigan International Speedway from inside the top five. However, they are also the only Blue Oval machines that will start in the top ten. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, nabbed the fourth-best time in qualifying, getting...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Inside the SCCA, with Keaton Van Thof

My guest on episode 54 of Inside the SCCA is the next generation of the SCCA. He started driving a Spec Miata in 2019 and now he’s living his dream — driving an winged open-wheel car. Keaton Van Thof shares his story of building his first car, learning the sport and his aspirations for the future.
CARS
Daily Mail

Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica

Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrc#World Rally Championship#World Rally Car#Rally Finland#Estonian#I20 N
racer.com

Team building, Will Power style

The engraving reads “Stomp CTS With Me Boots. Effort Equals Results.”. The last line is one of Roger Penske’s favorite sayings. The first line isn’t. It’s a classic word construction, with a few letters deleted for the sake of civility, by NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Will Power.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

IMSA Road America pre-race news and notes

Chip Ganassi Racing was aided by the early qualifying for today’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America in repairing the damage from Sebastien Bourdais’s accident in the No. 01 Cadillac. The car needed work on at least three corners after the session, but by 5pm the team had suspension back on and the car sitting on the setup pads.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships

Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Road & Track

Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240

There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
CARS
Top Speed

A Celebration of the Motorcycle Sidecar

For many years, the motorcycle sidecar combination was the mainstay of a family’s means of transport, before the small car became popular in the post-war years. They can still be bought new and can be either the most frightening or exhilarating thing to ride in. Here, we celebrate the humble sidecar with some interesting facts.
CARS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Call for other events to host Para-sports at same time

Namibian runner Bradley Murere has called for more international events to follow the Commonwealth Games and consider hosting Para-sports alongside able-bodied competitions. The 19-year-old ran in the men's T45-47 100m in Birmingham last week, which was held in the same session as the men's 10,000m final and the women's heptathlon 200m featuring eventual champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
SPORTS
Top Speed

Ford Mustang Caged By Ringbrothers - A True One-Off Restomod with Soul

Ford announced the Mustang for the first time back in 1961 when the first Mustang I concept was revealed. production of the Mustang didn’t start until later in 1965, but for the 1964.5 model year, the Mustang saw a non-traditional introduction. The units built during that period were offered as a two-door hardtop or convertible, and they were slightly different from the model that went into production in 1965. It’s exactly that 1964.5 model that Ringbrothers tried to revive with its latest Mustang "Caged" one-off restomod.
CARS
Top Speed

This Wild Subaru STI Convertible Has A Ridiculous Price Tag - gallery

The roof was replaced with a folding top in 2011 by Newport Specialty Cars in California. This Custom Subaru Impreza STI has one serious modification. It is currently for sale at Patriot Nissan of Salem in New Hampshire. The car was initially for sale in 2017 but only cost under...
SALEM, NH
racer.com

INTERVIEW: Life is never dull for Guenther Steiner

Title sponsorship issues, rows about car design, live-threatening crashes for its drivers – the list of dramas that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has had to deal with during the team’s time in Formula 1 extends far beyond even those examples. But as the head of a team...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy