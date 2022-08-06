Tanak holds off hard-charging Rovanpera on WRC Rally Finland’s penultimate leg

Read on racer.com
Related
NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver
Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
racer.com
Leclerc's handling of Ferrari frustrations draws admiration from Horner
Christian Horner says he respects the way Charles Leclerc has handled himself during a frustrating first part of the season for Ferrari, and praised his approach to racing. Leclerc won two of the first three races and finished second in the other to open up a lead of more than a race win over the field, but has since only managed to add one additional victory in Austria while multiple other opportunities have slipped away through reliability issues, Ferrari strategic errors and his own mistakes. While Leclerc is now 80 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship fight, Horner says he’s been impressed by the Monegasque driver.
BBC
World Rally Championship: Elfyn Evans finishes fourth as Tanak wins Rally Finland
Elfyn Evans finished fourth at Rally Finland, which was won by Estonian Ott Tanak. The Welsh driver had been in the top three after the first day but was knocked off the podium by Toyota team-mates Kalle Rovanapera and Esapekka Lappi, both Finns. The result Evans remains in fourth place...
Formula 1: Mick Schumacher to Red Bull for 2023?
If Haas move on from Mick Schumacher, could he end up making the switch from Ferrari to Red Bull for the 2023 Formula 1 season?. With Mick Schumacher losing the apparent leverage he would have had with Haas when Alpine’s Fernando Alonso announced his switch to Aston Martin as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement for the 2023 Formula 1 season, it has been revealed that Haas have suspended contract talks with the 23-year-old German.
RELATED PEOPLE
fordauthority.com
Two Nascar Ford Teams Starting Top Five At Michigan 2022
Two Nascar Ford teams will take the green flag at Michigan International Speedway from inside the top five. However, they are also the only Blue Oval machines that will start in the top ten. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, nabbed the fourth-best time in qualifying, getting...
racer.com
Inside the SCCA, with Keaton Van Thof
My guest on episode 54 of Inside the SCCA is the next generation of the SCCA. He started driving a Spec Miata in 2019 and now he’s living his dream — driving an winged open-wheel car. Keaton Van Thof shares his story of building his first car, learning the sport and his aspirations for the future.
Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica
Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
Covid-positive Australia cricketer helps team win Commonwealth Games gold
Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in the gold medal win over India in the Commonwealth Games women's T20 cricket final on Sunday despite testing positive for Covid-19 only hours before the toss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Team building, Will Power style
The engraving reads “Stomp CTS With Me Boots. Effort Equals Results.”. The last line is one of Roger Penske’s favorite sayings. The first line isn’t. It’s a classic word construction, with a few letters deleted for the sake of civility, by NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Will Power.
racer.com
IMSA Road America pre-race news and notes
Chip Ganassi Racing was aided by the early qualifying for today’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America in repairing the damage from Sebastien Bourdais’s accident in the No. 01 Cadillac. The car needed work on at least three corners after the session, but by 5pm the team had suspension back on and the car sitting on the setup pads.
BBC
British MotoGP: Francisco Bagnaia wins at Silverstone for second consecutive victory
Italian Francesco Bagnaia claimed back-to-back MotoGP wins with victory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Ducati rider, who is third in the world championship, won June's Dutch MotoGP, the last race before the five-week summer break. Spaniard Maverick Vinales was second on an Aprilia with Australian Jack Miller...
Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships
Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
Top Speed
A Celebration of the Motorcycle Sidecar
For many years, the motorcycle sidecar combination was the mainstay of a family’s means of transport, before the small car became popular in the post-war years. They can still be bought new and can be either the most frightening or exhilarating thing to ride in. Here, we celebrate the humble sidecar with some interesting facts.
BBC
FEI World Championships: Britain's Charlotte Fry wins world championship dressage gold
Britain's Charlotte Fry is the new dressage world champion after triumphing at the FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark. Her success in the individual grand prix special event came a day after helping GB win team silver. It is Britain's second grand prix special title after double Olympic champion Charlotte...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Call for other events to host Para-sports at same time
Namibian runner Bradley Murere has called for more international events to follow the Commonwealth Games and consider hosting Para-sports alongside able-bodied competitions. The 19-year-old ran in the men's T45-47 100m in Birmingham last week, which was held in the same session as the men's 10,000m final and the women's heptathlon 200m featuring eventual champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
Top Speed
Ford Mustang Caged By Ringbrothers - A True One-Off Restomod with Soul
Ford announced the Mustang for the first time back in 1961 when the first Mustang I concept was revealed. production of the Mustang didn’t start until later in 1965, but for the 1964.5 model year, the Mustang saw a non-traditional introduction. The units built during that period were offered as a two-door hardtop or convertible, and they were slightly different from the model that went into production in 1965. It’s exactly that 1964.5 model that Ringbrothers tried to revive with its latest Mustang "Caged" one-off restomod.
He’s One of the World’s Best Drivers, But His Alter Ego Is Just As Big a Star
Jordan Taylor is an elite (and introverted) sports car driver. Rodney Sandstorm is a wildly brash NASCAR fan. And they’re the same guy.
NFL・
Top Speed
This Wild Subaru STI Convertible Has A Ridiculous Price Tag - gallery
The roof was replaced with a folding top in 2011 by Newport Specialty Cars in California. This Custom Subaru Impreza STI has one serious modification. It is currently for sale at Patriot Nissan of Salem in New Hampshire. The car was initially for sale in 2017 but only cost under...
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Life is never dull for Guenther Steiner
Title sponsorship issues, rows about car design, live-threatening crashes for its drivers – the list of dramas that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has had to deal with during the team’s time in Formula 1 extends far beyond even those examples. But as the head of a team...
Comments / 0