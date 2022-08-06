ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after Portuguese Man O'War sightings

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IF5i_0h7VtMMA00

CHATHAM -- Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday. Officials made the call after "a number of Man O'War came ashore," the town tweeted.

The Portuguese man o' war is a dangerous jellyfish-like creature.

The beach will reopen to swimming at 4 p.m.

Earlier this year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation issued a warning about the man o'war after a sighting at a Westport beach. The agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine anima.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Boston

Barnstable grandmother becomes lifeguard to help keep YMCA Cape Cod pool open

BARNSTABLE -- After hearing about a lifeguard shortage at the YMCA Cape Cod, a 70-year-old woman jumped in to help. "We need staff in order to keep our facility open, we need help," said Mark Thurman, Director of Operations at YMCA Cape Cod. A text alert sent out in June pleaded for the community's help. At the time, YMCA Cape Cod was forced to close its small pool due to a staffing shortage. Barnstable grandmother Maggie Sullivan was one of the first people to respond. "I'm retired so I have time," said Sullivan. Her only hesitation - her lifeguard certification expired...
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Chatham, MA
Lifestyle
City
Westport, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Today’s Beach Report: Look out for jellyfish

(Aug. 5, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with green flags everywhere, but jellyfish reported at Nobadeer and Surfside. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet. The Nantucket Marine...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Cape Cod#Portuguese#Sightings
capecoddaily.com

HazMat technicians called to Falmouth

FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. The post HazMat technicians called to Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham

WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
WAREHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
capecoddaily.com

Near drowning reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. The post Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com

Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
EASTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
68K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy