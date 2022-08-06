ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Wallace grabs first career pole at Michigan

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on racer.com

Comments / 16

Related
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo

Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Austin Hill
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Joey Logano
FanSided

NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set

Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan

After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver

Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Richard Childress Racing#Toyota
The Spun

Tony Stewart Teasing 'Major' Announcement: Fans React

NASCAR fans are in store for some exciting news this Tuesday. At least that's what Tony Stewart claims. On Monday, Stewart tweeted that he'll make a major announcement the following day. "Shifting gears after an exciting weekend. Speaking of winning... Fans, we've shared lots of iconic moments over the years,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To LeBron's Special Message

LeBron James is the latest athlete to get involved in the NASCAR world. The Los Angeles Lakers star is wishing one Cup Series driver luck ahead of Sunday afternoon's race. LeBron's Family Foundation is being honored by one driver's car on Sunday afternoon. LeBron wished Chris luck. It's a pretty...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Sports

Bubba Wallace looks to have winning feeling again at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Five years ago, Bubba Wallace waited for phone calls to race. Today, he’ll lead the Cup field to the green flag at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Four races remain in the regular season and Wallace needs a win to make the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Austin Cindric’s hard hit in big Michigan crash

After a bit of a rain delay, the NASCAR Cup Series got to racing at the Michigan International Speedway. After a competition caution, the ensuing restart turned into chaos as a bunch of contenders crashed, including Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric crashing nose first into the wall. The crash was...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy