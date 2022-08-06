Effective: 2022-08-09 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pike County through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Belcher, or near Breaks Interstate, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Elkhorn City, Belcher and Cedarville around 520 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fishtrap Lake, Mouthcard and Phyllis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO