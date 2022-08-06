ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KY

Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Portion of U.S. 31-W Bypass to close temporarily for project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A section of U.S. 31-W Bypass will temporarily close due to a Bowling Green Municipal Utility project. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the U.S. 31-W Bypass will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 13 Avenue beginning Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. The roadway is expected to open by the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. The work schedule will depend on weather.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)

A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released, Second Suspect Wanted In Logan County Home Invasion

The name of a man that was shot during a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st has been released and authorities are looking for a second man in connection to the incident Tuesday morning. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

South Green construction moves upward

GLASGOW — Onward and upward is the next phase in the construction process of the new South Green Elementary School. The project had hit several snags the last few months; April rain showers caused delays in the construction of the building’s foundation and there were concrete shortages in June. This month, workers are dealing with another problem – the heat.
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Man injured after car hits Fort Campbell Boulevard business

A man was injured and a Fort Campbell Boulevard business sustained significant damage after a car struck the front of a building Monday afternoon. The car went off Fort Campbell Boulevard and hit the front of Game Xchange about 2:30 p.m., with the male driver taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
wvih.com

Butler County Teacher Arrested

A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Adair Man Arrested On Felony Drug And Firearm Charges

On 8-6-22 at 11:57 pm the Adair County Sheriffs Office initiated a traffic stop on Pelly Lane north of Columbia. After roadside investigation a search of the vehicle resulted in the location of a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, along with a handgun. Arrested was James Burris,...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY

