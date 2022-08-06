Twinning: Identical brothers asking $54M for side-by-side mansions

A 70-year-old woman was viciously attacked at her housing complex in San Francisco on Sunday. The woman, identified by ABC7 as Mrs. Ren, said four people asked her for the time, and because she could not speak English, she showed them the time on her watch. Mrs. Ren claimed the four suspects began to search her body, at which point she “quickly realized they [were] up to no good.” She said they followed her into the building’s elevator after she refused to give them her cell phone. In surveillance footage from the housing complex, the suspects drag the elderly woman to the ground, and punch and kick her repeatedly. Mrs. Ren tried to hide in a hallway, but they returned to keep assaulting her. She said that she and her daughter have been unable to sleep since the attack.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO