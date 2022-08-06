Twinning: Identical brothers asking $54M for side-by-side mansions

Read on therealdeal.com
They Won the Lottery—and Friends and Family Turned on Them
Marie Holmes thought she was going to have a heart attack when she realized she’d won a $188-million Powerball jackpot. It was February 2015, and the 26-year-old single mother of four had recently quit jobs at Walmart and McDonald’s to care for one of her kids, who has cerebral palsy. She and her children had been living in a mobile home in North Carolina with her mother.
New Jersey couple solve mystery of Depression-era cash buried in yard
July 28 (UPI) -- A New Jersey couple said they solved the mystery of $2,000 they unearthed in their yard while doing work on their home. Richard and Suzanne Gilson said they bought their 1920s-era cottage in Wildwood about four years ago, and they have since elevated the house and added a new foundation.
Elderly Woman Bashed by Group of Thieves in San Francisco Housing Complex
A 70-year-old woman was viciously attacked at her housing complex in San Francisco on Sunday. The woman, identified by ABC7 as Mrs. Ren, said four people asked her for the time, and because she could not speak English, she showed them the time on her watch. Mrs. Ren claimed the four suspects began to search her body, at which point she “quickly realized they [were] up to no good.” She said they followed her into the building’s elevator after she refused to give them her cell phone. In surveillance footage from the housing complex, the suspects drag the elderly woman to the ground, and punch and kick her repeatedly. Mrs. Ren tried to hide in a hallway, but they returned to keep assaulting her. She said that she and her daughter have been unable to sleep since the attack.
