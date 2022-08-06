ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judith Durham, Australian Folk Icon Who Sang With the Seekers, Dead at 79

By Daniel Kreps
 3 days ago
Judith Durham, the Australian folk hero who recorded worldwide hits with the Sixties band the Seekers , has died at the age of 79.

Universal Music Australia confirmed to the Associated Pres s that Durham died Friday at a Melbourne hospital following a battle with the lung disease bronchiectasis.

“Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star,” the surviving members of the Seekers — Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Guy — said in a statement. “Her struggle was intense and heroic, never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese tweeted Saturday, “A national treasure and an Australian icon, Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists. Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.”

The folk-oriented pop quartet the Seekers scored a pair of top 10 hits in the U.S. in the mid-Sixties, first with “I’ll Never Find Another You” and then with the 1966 single “Georgy Girl,” which peaked at Number Two on the Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Other singles included “The Carnival is Over,” the Paul Simon-penned “Someday, One Day,” and “A World of Our Own.”

The Seekers were also the first Australian band to make an impact musically in the U.S., predating artists like the Bee Gees and Helen Reddy. However, the group disbanded in 1968, at which point Durham embarked on a lengthy, award-winning and platinum-selling solo career in her native Australia.

The Seekers were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1995. The band, Durham included, were honored as Officers of the Order of Australia in 2014.

Sam Gooden, Founding Member of Soul Legends the Impressions, Dead at 87

Brandon Flowers Discourages Overthinking on the Killers' New Single 'Boy'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months: 'It Lasted Longer Than We Thought,' Says World

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Judith Durham: Former Seekers lead singer dies aged 79

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She's Taking Time Off From GMA: 'Once She Rings That Bell We're Heading to Our Happy Place!'

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her 'Lover' On TikTok: Watch

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Has Officially Arrived

Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé for 'Theft' Over Using 'Milkshake,' But Her Real Beef Lies in Years-Old Feud With Pharrell

Jon Stewart Isn't Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Fox News Calls Beyoncé 'Vile'

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

Why Grace Slick Just Can't Watch Any Performance Of 'Fleetwood Mac'

