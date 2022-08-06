Sun Cities new COVID cases drop

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through Aug. 5. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

July 23-29 -- 569

July 30-Aug. 5 -- 532

DECREASE (37): 6%

85351 (Sun City)

July 23-29 -- 215

July 30-Aug. 5 -- 206

DECREASE (9): 4%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

July 23-29 -- 127

July 30-Aug. 5 -- 123

DECREASE (4): 3%

85375 (Sun City West)

July 23-29 -- 227

July 30-Aug. 5 -- 203

DECREASE (24): 11%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .